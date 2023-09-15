JB Hi-Fi teams with 2degrees for exclusive plans and rewards

Tim Edwards (JB Hi-Fi) Credit: Supplied

JB Hi-Fi has teamed up with 2degrees to offer exclusive pay-monthly mobile plans in what it says is a New Zealand first.

The retailer is aiming to make choosing a phone, plan and accessories easier by providing everything in one place and with exclusive rewards.

“Choosing the right phone and the best plan should be easy," said JB Hi-Fi NZ managing director Tim Edwards.

Plans start from $45 offering endless data, free data hours and unlimited calls and texts to all New Zealand and Australian numbers.

Customers new to 2Degrees will also receive a JB Hi-Fi gift card valued at up to $400 to spend in-store or to put towards the cost of the handset.

The gift card can also be used to pair their new phone with a new smartwatch, headphones or something else.

In August, JB Hi-Fi reported sales growth in NZ of 11.3 per cent, more than double that seen in Australia. However, EBIT was down 49.9 per cent to $4.4 million.

