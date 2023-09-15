Menu
JB Hi-Fi teams with 2degrees for exclusive plans and rewards

JB Hi-Fi teams with 2degrees for exclusive plans and rewards

Plans start from $45 offering endless data, free data hours and unlimited A/NZ calls and texts.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Tim Edwards (JB Hi-Fi)

Tim Edwards (JB Hi-Fi)

Credit: Supplied

JB Hi-Fi has teamed up with 2degrees to offer exclusive pay-monthly mobile plans in what it says is a New Zealand first. 

The retailer is aiming to make choosing a phone, plan and accessories easier by providing everything in one place and with exclusive rewards. 

“Choosing the right phone and the best plan should be easy," said JB Hi-Fi NZ managing director Tim Edwards.

Plans start from $45 offering endless data, free data hours and unlimited calls and texts to all New Zealand and Australian numbers. 

Customers new to 2Degrees will also receive a JB Hi-Fi gift card valued at up to $400 to spend in-store or to put towards the cost of the handset.

The gift card can also be used to pair their new phone with a new smartwatch, headphones or something else.

In August, JB Hi-Fi reported sales growth in NZ of 11.3 per cent, more than double that seen in Australia. However, EBIT was down 49.9 per cent to $4.4 million. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags retailmobile phonesTelecommunicationsjb hi-fi2degrees

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

​Partners, distributors and vendors came together in the pursuit golfing glory as the EDGE Cup returned in style at the iconic Twin Waters Golf Club on Sunshine Coast, in association with HP.

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP
Show Comments
 