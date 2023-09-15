Menu
Akamai celebrates 20 years in APAC

Akamai celebrates 20 years in APAC

Has new facilities slated and plans to further expand its channel network.

Nurhuda Syed Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia)
Comments
Parimal Pandya (Akamai)

Parimal Pandya (Akamai)

Credit: Akamai

Akamai Technologies is celebrating its 20-year anniversary in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) and has highlighted its expansion plans for the region with new sites and acquisitions in the pipeline.

Marking its 25th global anniversary, the cloud vendor is currently building new facilities in Jakarta, Chennai, Osaka and Auckland to “complement existing” sites in Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Mumbai.

According to Akamai, the expansion plans mark its “first major step” to bring together computing, storage, database and other services to continue powering its distributed edge network that currently spans 4,100 locations across 130 countries.

The aggressive APJ strategy is driven by growing customer demand for cloud and security solutions, which also motivated its partner program update this year.

The program refresh includes benefits and incentives aimed at enabling the growth of its channel network, as the vendor counts partners “essential to Akamai’s continued growth”, shared Paul Joseph, Akamai’s executive vice president of global sales and services.

Currently, Akamai has a presence in 14 countries across APJ and works with 150 partners in the region.

In the past year alone, the vendor formed strategic alliances with the likes of Fujitsu and Wangsu in China and built on existing partnerships with Telstra in Australia, Telin in Indonesia, NTT in India and CTC in Japan.

Akamai shared that it has plans to grow its channel network in APJ as it continues to target sectors such as financial services, media and entertainment, broadcast, public sector, higher education, hospitality, travel, retail, games publishers and start-ups.

In addition, the vendor secured strategic acquisitions of StackPath, Neosec, Ondat, Linode and Guardicore to boost its technology stack across cloud computing, security and content delivery, and hinted that it will continue on a similar path to meet customer needs.

“Our goal is to empower businesses to better control their costs in areas like cloud and build and deploy solutions that help them achieve and maintain customer excellence to drive profitable growth,” said Parimal Pandya, vice president of Sales and managing director of Akamai APJ.

“Akamai’s agility to meet changing market conditions is a testament to our ability to continuously innovate and stay relevant to customers. As we celebrate 20 years of Akamai in APJ, we are excited to usher in a new era of technology and are ready to solve the biggest business challenges facing our customers so they can successfully navigate economic and other roadblocks in future.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Akamai Technologies

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

​Partners, distributors and vendors came together in the pursuit golfing glory as the EDGE Cup returned in style at the iconic Twin Waters Golf Club on Sunshine Coast, in association with HP.

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP
Show Comments
 