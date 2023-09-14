Cyber 'incident' cripples parts of Auckland's AT HOP transport ticketing system

Auckland Transport says it believes no personal or financial data has been accessed.

A cyber incident is causing multiple issues with Auckland Transport's AT HOP public transport ticketing system.

The issue is impacting top-ups and other HOP card services while AT staff and operators are ensuring commuters are still able to travel.



"During this period, you can continue to catch buses, trains and ferries," AT said today. "You should still tag on and off when travelling."



Auckland Transport said it believed the incident was isolated to one part of the AT HOP system and no personal or financial data had been accessed.



"AT takes cyber security extremely seriously, we have activated our security protocols and are working with our expert partners to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, however we anticipate it may take until early next week to fully restore these services," the Auckland Council controlled organisation said

Services affected include online top ups, as well as other AT HOP services using MyAT HOP on AT's website. Existing auto top ups will still work, but there will be a delay in the payment being processed.

Transactions using Eftpos and credit cards are also unavailable and ticket and top up machines are only accepting cash payments.

Some machines may also not be working.

AT customer service centres will also have limited functionality and may only be able to accept cash payments.

AT HOP retailers are unable to top up HOP cards or to process other AT HOP services such as loading concessions.

Last year, Waka Kotahi - New Zealand Transport Agency selected US-based Cubic Transportation Systems to implement a national ticketing system.