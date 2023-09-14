Nextgen Group signs up XM Cyber as first APAC distie

Stree Naidu (XM Cyber) Credit: XM Cyber

Nextgen Group has signed a distribution deal with XM Cyber for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.



Specifically, the deal covers Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the Philippines, with the cyber security vendor claiming it has extended its go-to-market strategy across the APAC region.



As a result, this makes Nextgen XM Cyber’s first value-added distributor in APAC.

“We look forward to a mutually rewarding relationship with NextGen, whose combination of specialist knowledge, innovative technology platforms and complementary services will enable our vendors to remain ahead in today’s dynamic IT environment”, said Stree Naidu, XM Cyber’s VP for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Meanwhile, Nextgen Group CEO John Walters said the distributor is “highly selective” about the technology partners it works with.

“We consider XM Cyber to be a high-growth vendor with massive potential. Their exposure management platform allows users to see their on-prem and cloud networks continuously through the eyes of an attacker and spot attacks before they happen," he said.

“Thanks to the unique attack-path-centred approach, teams can see what impacts their environment the most, which leads to better, faster and more accurate alignment with IT. We look forward to a rapidly expanding and valuable relationship with XM Cyber.”

This is the latest region-first deal for Nextgen, with it being crowned the first Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) distributor for Oracle Cloud services in May.