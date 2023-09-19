Adobe generative AI tool Firefly is now generally available

The new generative AI image creation and editing tool has been trained on stock images and content in the public domain.

Credit: Neil Lockhart/Shutterstock

Adobe on Wednesday announced the commercial release of Firefly, a suite of generative AI models that are natively integrated throughout Adobe Creative Cloud apps, including Generative Fill and Generative Expand in Photoshop, and Generative Recolor in Illustrator.

Firefly, which was released in Beta in May, provides AI-powered image creation and editing for enterprise users that the company says are safe for commercial use. The AI model on offer from Adobe has been trained on stock images owned by the company, public domain content, and other openly licensed or non-copyright material.

Adobe said Firefly has been designed to serve users with a wide array of skill sets and technical backgrounds, supporting text prompts in over 100 languages.

In addition to the capabilities on offer within Firefly, Adobe is also introducing a new credit-based model for generative AI across its newly launched Firefly web application, Express Premium and Creative Cloud paid plans, set to come into force from November 1.

The tokens, dubbed Generative Credits, enable customers to turn a text-based prompt into image and vector creations in Photoshop, Illustrator, Express, and the Firefly web application.

The number of tokens available ranges from 1,000 tokens for users of all Creative Cloud, to 3,000 for Creative Cloud Pro customers. Free users of Adobe’s product suite will be assigned 25 credits.

Once customers have used their allocated number of Generative Credits, the ability to create generative AI images and text effects will remain, albeit at a slower rate. Customers can buy additional Generative Credit subscription packs, although Adobe has not provided information on how much these will cost.

Adobe wants to ensure trust and transparency in AI-generated content

The issue of copyright as it relates to AI-generated content is an ongoing one, with governments and legislators around the world still debating. In June, Adobe made headlines when it announced the company would be offering IP indemnification for any legal issues arising from the creation of content for commercial use cases.

Last week, Microsoft followed suit, announcing it will assume legal responsibility if customers get sued for copyright infringement while using the company’s AI Copilot services.

Another issue Adobe has sought to address with Firefly is regarding the disinformation that has been fueled by the public availability of generative AI tools. Consequently, Firefly includes Content Credentials by default, meaning every asset created using Firefly automatically includes creative attribution.

Content Credentials are verifiable details that serve as a “digital nutrition label,” showing information including an asset’s name, creation date, tools used for creation, and any edits made. This data remains associated with content wherever it is used, published, or stored, enabling proper attribution and helping consumers make informed decisions about digital content.

Future Firefly models will leverage a variety of assets, technology, and training data from Adobe and others as other models are implemented, with the company saying it will continue to prioritise countering potential harmful bias.