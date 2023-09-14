Former IBM NZ leader Mike Smith joins Inde as chair

Mike Smith (Inde Technology) Credit: Supplied

IT services company Inde Technology has recruited former IBM NZ managing director and Spark cloud leader Mike Smith as chairman.

Smith will join existing board members and founders Dave Veronese, Mike Fowler and Rik Roberts as an independent chair and director.

“With his expertise and industry knowledge in leading and advising technology companies, he will be invaluable as we continue to innovate, expand, and strive to provide great solutions and customer outcomes," said Inde CEO Dave Veronese.

Smith would bring a range of new ideas and perspectives to challenge the board's thinking, to keep Inde competitive and to ensure the governance while driving the business through its next phase of growth, Veronese said.

Smith has also held leadership and directorship positions with NZTech and Oxygen Business Systems alongside a number of other directorships.

“Inde is one of New Zealand’s best quiet achievers and the growth of the business over the last eight years is testament to that," Smith said. "I think Inde has the potential to grow even more, and I’m excited by what I can bring to the table to help Dave and the team accelerate the business even further.”

Smith said he was keen to get "under the skin" of how Inde had formed its current strategy and to see how he could use his experience to guide them towards achieving those objectives.

"Inde is brimming with potential, and I'm looking forward to learning more about the aspirations of the business for the decade ahead and beyond," he said.

Smith retired from IBM NZ in December 2020 after more than four years as managing director. Before that he led Spark's data centers and cloud professional services and the Revera business as general manager of cloud and sourcing.



As CEO of Oxygen Business Systems for a decade, he led a team of over 260 that delivered over A$650 million of SAP enabled transformations to tier one Australia and New Zealand organisations.

In May, Inde won an NZ Defence Force award for its work on a vitual desktop rollout.



