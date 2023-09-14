Menu
Former IBM NZ leader Mike Smith joins Inde as chair

Former IBM NZ leader Mike Smith joins Inde as chair

New chair describes Inde as a "quiet achiever" brimming with potential.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Mike Smith (Inde Technology)

Mike Smith (Inde Technology)

Credit: Supplied

IT services company Inde Technology has recruited former IBM NZ managing director and Spark cloud leader Mike Smith as chairman. 

Smith will join existing board members and founders Dave Veronese, Mike Fowler and Rik Roberts as an independent chair and director. 

“With his expertise and industry knowledge in leading and advising technology companies, he will be invaluable as we continue to innovate, expand, and strive to provide great solutions and customer outcomes," said Inde CEO Dave Veronese. 

Smith would bring a range of new ideas and perspectives to challenge the board's thinking, to keep Inde competitive and to ensure the governance while driving the business through its next phase of growth, Veronese said.  

Smith has also held leadership and directorship positions with NZTech and Oxygen Business Systems alongside a number of other directorships. 

“Inde is one of New Zealand’s best quiet achievers and the growth of the business over the last eight years is testament to that," Smith said. "I think Inde has the potential to grow even more, and I’m excited by what I can bring to the table to help Dave and the team accelerate the business even further.” 

Smith said he was keen to get "under the skin" of how Inde had formed its current strategy and to see how he could use his experience to guide them towards achieving those objectives.  

"Inde is brimming with potential, and I'm looking forward to learning more about the aspirations of the business for the decade ahead and beyond," he said. 

Smith retired from IBM NZ in December 2020 after more than four years as managing director. Before that he led Spark's data centers and cloud professional services and the Revera business as general manager of cloud and sourcing

As CEO of Oxygen Business Systems for a decade, he led a team of over 260 that delivered over A$650 million of SAP enabled transformations to tier one Australia and New Zealand organisations.

In May, Inde won an NZ Defence Force award for its work on a vitual desktop rollout.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags SAPReveraOxygen Business SolutionsInde TechnologyIBM

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

​Partners, distributors and vendors came together in the pursuit golfing glory as the EDGE Cup returned in style at the iconic Twin Waters Golf Club on Sunshine Coast, in association with HP.

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP
Show Comments
 