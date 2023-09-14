Menu
CrowdStrike unveils new program for service providers

MSSPs, MSPs, SIs and GSIs can leverage on its benefits, support and upskilling initiatives.

Nurhuda Syed Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia)
Daniel Bernard (CrowdStrike)

Daniel Bernard (CrowdStrike)

Credit: CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike has launched Falcon Complete for Service Providers, a new program for partners with managed security services portfolios.

The program aims to reward managed security service providers (MSSPs), managed service providers (MSPs), system integrators (SIs) and global system integrators (GSIs) with benefits and offer support to expand their security portfolios, close skills gaps and strengthen internal teams.

With Falcon Complete for Service Providers, partners can now tap onto Falcon Complete’s existing team and offerings to create co-branded or white-labelled managed security services. 

The managed detection and response (MDR) vendor added that partners can also offer customised services built on top of Falcon Complete, its 24/7 monitoring, threat hunting, threat intelligence and end-to-end remediation offering.

“Falcon Complete for Service Providers makes it easier for customers to consume the industry’s number one MDR services with added capabilities from their chosen service provider for seamless security and peace of mind,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike.

“Customers have the full benefit of not only choosing their preferring provider, but also realising the highest levels of protection against advanced threats.”

The new offering is the latest move by CrowdStrike to empower its worldwide partner network to create new customer value and choice for businesses of all sizes.

CrowdStrike had hinted at the program at its APAC Partner Conference last month, where Bernard highlighted the vendor’s focus on partner education and demonstrating customer value to boost its partner business.


