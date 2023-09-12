AWS sponsors Toitū Te Whenua – Land Information NZ to upload geospatial imagery

Imagery can be delivered fast for emergency response, to assist precision agriculture and more.

Tim Dacombe-Bird (AWS) Credit: Supplied

An Amazon Web Services (AWS) open data programme is helping Toitū Te Whenua – Land Information NZ to collect, manage and make geospatial data available to all.

By extending access of these images from the Land Information NZ (LINZ) data service to AWS, Toitū Te Whenua has reduced the time it takes for bulk retrieval of aerial data from several weeks to just a day, and made it easier for people and organisations to access and analyse the data.

Toitū Te Whenua is making 20TB of aerial imagery freely available to the public on the cloud with support from AWS. This trove includes around 400,000 images taken recently and dating back to the late 1970s of the country’s landscape including high-resolution urban imagery, imagery flown for emergency response, and decades of rural-scale aerial imagery.

Historic images of forestry and farmland have also been georeferenced and "stitched together" through a project funded by the Ministry for Primary Industries to show rural New Zealand in a new light.



Users from around the world, including scientists, researchers, and governments, can now access all of the images through the Registry of Open Data on AWS.

LINZ has previously partnered with AWS in the development of its new Landonline corporate platform.

The AWS open data sponsorship programme covers the cost of storage for publicly available high-value, cloud-optimised datasets to help organisations democratise access to their data by making it easily and freely available.

Toitū Te Whenua will add more imagery as new data becomes available from central and local government-surveys, while the historic imagery will eventually extend back to the 1940s.

“As technology improves, aerial imagery is being captured at higher resolutions over larger areas, and storing, processing, and analysing these images becomes more challenging," said Aaron Jordan, Toitū Te Whenua head of location information.

LINZ now has more than 20 individual surveys over 500GB in size, including high-resolution imagery covering 95 per cent of the country.

“When users are looking for bulk access to these massive files, we’ve previously either had to split them into multiple downloads or courier hard drives around the country," Jordan said.

"Making the data available through the cloud puts the user in the driver’s seat – they’ll have instant access to it whenever they want."

Aerial imagery plays a crucial role in helping scientists and policymakers make informed decisions to address the impacts of climate change. Agencies and businesses use these data to determine land use changes due to time and natural events, flood and climate change planning, land development, building and landscape design, and more.

At forestry research institute Scion, for instance, researchers are combining aerial images and artificial intelligence to gain a better understanding of New Zealand’s planted forests.

Grant Pearse, Scion’s remote sensing and geographical information systems team leader, said faster access to the data held by Toitū Te Whenua via the cloud had been critical to the research.

“We have collected and labelled more than 50o square kilometres of aerial imagery – making it one of the largest datasets for high-resolution landcover mapping," he said.

The advantage of the model was that it produced very accurate forest boundaries.

"This has only been possible by combining the public aerial imagery datasets hosted on AWS.”

In February 2023, New Zealand declared a national state of emergency for only the third time in its history in response to Cyclone Gabrielle's impact, which caused extensive flooding and citizen impact.

Toitū Te Whenua made high-resolution satellite and aerial imagery covering about one-third of the North Island, available on the cloud for all agencies involved in managing the disaster and providing relief, helping authorities better prepare for future weather events.



“Imagery played a crucial role in the response and recovery efforts of Cyclone Gabrielle, providing an aerial view of the affected areas and enabling agencies to assess the damage and allocate resources more efficiently,” said Tim Farrier, GIS team leader at Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

“The imagery allowed for a more targeted response and is aiding recovery efforts by providing valuable data for impact assessment and planning.”

Aerial and satellite data could also deliver cost savings, increased productivity, and better decision-making to industry.

Farmers use such imagery and satellite data in precision agriculture to monitor crop health, identify areas requiring specific treatments, and optimise resource usage to increase crop yields and reduce the cost of inputs such as fertilisers and pesticides.

“Aerial and satellite imaging provide us with an unparalleled view of our planet and a level of precision that we did not have previously,” said Tim Dacombe-Bird, country manager, public sector, AWS New Zealand.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Toitū Te Whenua to make their data available on AWS so that scientists, researchers, and governments can find new ways of analysing massive amounts of data to improve citizen outcomes in Aotearoa.”

LINZ uses secure encryption to provide a high level of security for sending and receiving file transfers to upload the data to AWS.

Once the information is on AWS, the agency uses a range of services including storage, container applications, serverless compute services, and the Amazon CloudFront fast content delivery network to manage the data.