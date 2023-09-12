HAT Distribution brings Israel’s DeviceTotal to A/NZ

Josh Gammer (HAT Distribution) Credit: HAT Distribution

HAT Distribution has inked the first Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) distribution deal with the Israel-based DeviceTotal, bringing its platform to the local region.



Founded in 2018, DeviceTotal allows users to monitor IT environments, identify vulnerabilities and generate exploitability scores every each connected device.

“As cyber security threats continue to evolve, it is essential for businesses to have a comprehensive understanding and complete visibility of their attack surface,” said Josh Gammer, general manager for HAT Distribution.

“By combining DeviceTotal’s cutting-edge risk management technology with our robust channel network, the aim is to set new industry standards and contribute to the overall resilience and success of businesses across the region.”

Carmit Yadin, DeviceTotal CEO, added that the partnership with the distributor will support businesses across Australia and New Zealand.

“With HAT’s unparalleled commitment to providing added-value solutions, we are confident that our partnership will elevate the level of risk management practices across the region, ultimately helping businesses navigate uncertainties with confidence," she said.

The addition of DeviceTotal to its portfolio comes months after it became the sole A/NZ distributor for Belgium-based IT asset intelligence software vendor Lansweeper in early June, with ARN understanding that at the time of the deal, the vendor was not looking to join any other local distributors for the foreseeable future.