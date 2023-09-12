Spark taps Arista to support new private telco cloud platform

Credit: Supplied

Spark New Zealand has selected Arista Networks as a private cloud networking provider for its new private telco cloud platform.

The new private cloud network will host applications to service Spark’s mobile voice and data customers and support Spark’s 5G network rollout. It will also support greater flexibility, reliability and scalability for software-defined networks and any underpinning systems.

Mike Roigard, general manager service operations at Spark New Zealand, said the NZX-list company was excited to be embarking on a major milestone with Arista.

“Spark customers are increasingly experiencing the faster mobile and wireless broadband speeds enabled by Spark’s rollout of 5G coverage nationwide," he said.

"We will soon commence our 5G standalone network build to unlock the transformative capabilities of 5G – including low latency and advanced capabilities such as network slicing, private networks, and multi-access edge computing."

5G had the potential to create a step change for business and enterprise customers through new use cases that use low latency and high throughput, such as enhanced virtual and augmented reality, industrial automation, real-time video analytics with artificial intelligence, digital twins and ‘massive IoT', Roigard said.



Mark Foss, senior vice president, global operations and marketing at Arista congratulated Spark for "setting the pace" for innovation and global leadership in next generation communications.

The private cloud network will be built using Arista 7050X switches, the Arista 7358X4 series for high-density 100GbE and 400GbE for data-intensive and high-performance workloads, and the Arista 7280R platform for data centre interconnectivity.

These would be managed via Arista CloudVision, a turnkey solution for network-wide workload orchestration and workflow automation.



In February, Spark announced it was planning $350 million of growth investment covering digital infrastructure, data centres and emerging technologies.

Ninety million to $110 million of that was expected to be used in the 2023 financial year, Spark New Zealand chair Justine Smyth told shareholders.



