Menu
Teradata adds ask.ai generative AI assistant to VantageCloud Lake

Teradata adds ask.ai generative AI assistant to VantageCloud Lake

Enterprises will be able to use the ask.ai natural language assistant to ask questions about their data from within Teradata’s multicloud analytics platform.

Anirban Ghoshal Anirban Ghoshal (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Teradata is adding the ask.ai generative AI assistant to its VantageCloud multicloud analytics platform to help employees analyse and visualise data and metadata, map tables for joining, and generate code, among other functions.

VantageCloud Lake, which was introduced by the company in August last year, is a self-service, cloud-based platform especially suited for ad-hoc, exploratory, and departmental workloads. It combines low-cost object storage with an expanded ClearScape Analytics suite that supports in-database analytics for artificial intelligence operations.

To access and analyse data faster, enterprise users can use ask.ai to ask questions in natural language from within the VantageCloud Lake interface to get instant responses, eliminating the need for manual queries, a company spokesperson said, adding that it  can also help generate code for queries based on user input.

This capability is expected to allow even non-technical users in an enterprise to analyse data, the company said, adding that technical users, such as data scientists, will also benefit from the assistant as it can generate code in proper syntax and increase code consistency, which in turn will increase developer productivity.

Ask.ai, according to Teradata, also makes it easy to retrieve system information related to VantageCloud Lake, such as environment and compute groups.

“An administrator can log in and simply ask questions about the system (such as, “What is the state?” or “What is the current consumption?”) as if speaking to an informed colleague,” the company said in a statement. 

The assistant can help with metadata analysis as well by providing information on table design, the company said, adding that this will make it easy for users to explore data sets and schemas, helping users to understand the nuances in data attributes and existing relationships between data sets.

The assistant also includes a help function for users that provides general documentation and information on Teradata functions in a particular database, detailed descriptions for a particular function, and SQL generation for that function.

Ask.ai is currently available for select VantageCloud Lake on Azure customers, Teradata said, adding that expanded access, via private preview, to VantageCloud Lake on AWS is forthcoming and general availability for all VantageCloud Lake customers is expected in the first half of 2024.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Product News

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

​Partners, distributors and vendors came together in the pursuit golfing glory as the EDGE Cup returned in style at the iconic Twin Waters Golf Club on Sunshine Coast, in association with HP.

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP
Show Comments
 