John Macaskill-Smith appointed Spark Health chief executive

John Macaskill-Smith (Spark Health) Credit: Supplied

Spark has appointed John Macaskill-Smith to the role of chief executive of its health and life sciences services provider Spark Health.

Former CEO Dr Will Reddy exited the business in April to join Accenture NZ as health lead.

Macaskill-Smith was previously chief network officer at primary healthcare provider Tend Health. He brings experience in senior roles across public and private sector organisations including the Health Funding Authority, Ministry of Health and Primary Care organisations.

He has made “significant contributions” to the advancement of healthcare and digital adoption in New Zealand and globally, Spark said, and has introduced clinical and digital services that have been adopted throughout health and other systems across New Zealand, Australia, the Middle East and the UK.

“John is passionate about bridging the gap between technology and outcomes, and leading passionate teams to enable health sector digital transformation, empowering clinicians, and prioritising exceptional patient experiences,” said Spark customer director enterprise and government Mark Beder.

“Now more than ever, technology is a critical enabler of making patient care more efficient, personalised, and accessible.

“With John leading our talented team, he will be a huge asset to Spark as we grow our ambitions for greater digitisation of our health sector across Aotearoa and the communities we serve,” Beder added.

In August last year, Spark indicated that digital health was a key focus as part of its investment of up to $350 million in 2023, in its quest to become a more diversified and higher-growth digital services provider.

Digital health was a future growth market in Spark’s three-year strategy and Spark Health grew strongly during 2022. Most notably, it won national contracts for digital services under reforms led by the newly established Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand).