PB Tech launches Te Reo Māori Keyboard

Will launch as part of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori - Māori Language Week.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Peter Bull (PB Tech)

Peter Bull (PB Tech)

Credit: Supplied

PB Tech has unveiled a te reo Māori keyboard with the support of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori – Māori Language Commission and Te Puni Kōkiri, the government’s principal policy advisor on Māori wellbeing and development. 

The device and system agnostic keyboard will launch on 15 September as part of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori - Māori Language Week. 

PB Tech says it has been in development for four years and is approved by the Commission as a single standard for te reo for digital communications. 

The aim for the keyboard is that it can be adopted for a high volume of users of te reo Māori in Aotearoa New Zealand.

It also aims to aid in promotion of the use of te reo Māori, towards the Commision’s goal of achieving one million speakers of te reo by 2040. 

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori chief executive Ngahiwi Apanui (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Hine and Te Whānau a-Apanui) said, “The Te Reo Keyboard project is a new and important way we can continue our campaign to normalise te reo Māori in everyday life.”

As well as providing physical keys for tohutō (macrons) which require a combination of keys on a standard QWERTY keyboard, the Te Reo Māori Keyboard includes single keys for frequently used Māori terms and te reo naming of keys.

Credit: Supplied

A te reo spell checker solution is also in development in conjunction with the project. 

PB Tech head of government and healthcare Peter Bull said the keyboard allows users to rapidly switch between a standard QWERTY keyboard and the te reo Māori keyboard.

“If you don’t press the button that turns it from normal QWERTY to te reo you lose nothing, as it operates just as a conventional keyboard. But if you are a te reo keyboardist, you push that button and instead of having to make two or three keystrokes for a Māori vowel, it happens in one,” he said. 

The device will be offered in three forms – as a standalone keyboard, as a conventional laptop and as a modification to existing keyboards and laptops. 

The project has garnered support from major tech companies, and the official launch will see devices from Google, Microsoft, HP, Asus and Dell with the Te Reo Māori Keyboard showcased. 


