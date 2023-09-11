Menu
DataMasque secures $2.7M investment boost

DataMasque secures $2.7M investment boost

Will go towards expanding the global team and continual development.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
L-R: Grant de Leeuw, Aimee Lin, Ben Shaw, Greg Daniel (DataMasque)

L-R: Grant de Leeuw, Aimee Lin, Ben Shaw, Greg Daniel (DataMasque)

Credit: Supplied

New Zealand data security software company DataMasque has secured $2.7 million in funding, led by Australian venture capital firm OIF Ventures with contribution from Icehouse Ventures. 

DataMasque CEO Grant de Leeuw says this investment, which will go towards expanding the team globally and continuing to develop its solution, is an opportunity to “change the game” for data protection. 

“While the use cases vary from masking development and testing environments to de-identifying personal information for large language model (LLM) training, the same premise applies. Organisations have an obligation to protect the customer data they have been entrusted with,” he said.  

“Having built a state-of-the-art data masking solution from the ground up gives us the unique opportunity to be on the cutting edge of global privacy technology, from our base in New Zealand.”

Auckland-based DataMasque, launched in 2021, has an international focus with 75 per cent of its revenue generated across Europe, North America and Australia. 

It creates data sets for organisations to use in product development and testing. This process of ‘data masking’ is used in place of real, sensitive customer data to remove potential vulnerabilities for cyber criminals to exploit. 

In October 2022, the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) introduced the ISO 27001 standard for managing information security. It made including data masking as a required security control a requirement for businesses.

OIF Ventures principal Isabella Rich says DataMasque is in a “well positioned” to take advantage of this next wave in business data protection, with current clients including Best Western Hotel Group, Cohesity, global healthcare and financial services organisations and telecommunications and government agencies across Australia and New Zealand. 

“Despite being only two years old, DataMasque has won enviable customers operating in highly regulated industries. We have strong experience in partnering with cyber security companies and we are excited to be on the journey with the DataMasque team,” Rich said.

Icehouse Ventures partner Barnaby Marshall said that the company is an example of an innovative local business solving a global problem. 

"Sensitive data within large businesses is increasingly a desirable target of hackers. Hearing real life stories of people that have had bank accounts defrauded, assets purchased in their name unknowingly and their identity used nefariously made us convinced of the problem DataMasque is solving,” he added.

DataMasque is a finalist in the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023 in four categories. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags DataMasque

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

​Partners, distributors and vendors came together in the pursuit golfing glory as the EDGE Cup returned in style at the iconic Twin Waters Golf Club on Sunshine Coast, in association with HP.

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP
Show Comments
 