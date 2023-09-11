Spectrum Consulting appoints Schorfield as head of cloud

Spectrum is on a mission to provide sovereign cloud computing that observes local laws and customs.

Richard Schorfield (Spectrum Consulting) Credit: Supplied

Cloud, security and infrastructure specialist Spectrum Consulting has appointed Richard Schorfield as head of cloud as well as chief revenue officer.

The Auckland-based IBM, Microsoft and AWS partner told Reseller News the appointment marked a significant step toward realising Spectrum's "innovative vision for cloud services".

"Today, businesses everywhere face the challenge of navigating deceptively expensive cloud options in an era of evolving data protection regulations and sovereignty requirements," said Damian Pons, CEO of Spectrum Consulting.

The burden on businesses to properly understand and explain the digital chain of custody was also getting heavier while traditional global cloud providers were explaining away jurisdictional risk by using terms like "geo-locked".

"Organisations have been storing a wealth of critical and sensitive data with offshore cloud providers because the popular belief is that there is no sustainable, credible, or scalable way to provide 'true' cloud computing without the likes of Google, Azure or AWS," Pons said.

"It just isn’t so."

Spectrum, which is also a CCL partner, aimed to deliver sovereign cloud computing that observed local laws and customs in NZ, Pons said.

"We want to give businesses the ability to determine for themselves where they keep critical and sensitive data and a trusted local partner to help them manage the infrastructure wherever that happens to be."

Spectrum is also a partner of hyper-converged storage vendor Cohesity and local cyber security firm DataMasque.