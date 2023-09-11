Menu
Spectrum Consulting appoints Schorfield as head of cloud

Spectrum Consulting appoints Schorfield as head of cloud

Spectrum is on a mission to provide sovereign cloud computing that observes local laws and customs.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Richard Schorfield (Spectrum Consulting)

Richard Schorfield (Spectrum Consulting)

Credit: Supplied

Cloud, security and infrastructure specialist Spectrum Consulting has appointed Richard Schorfield as head of cloud as well as chief revenue officer.

The Auckland-based IBM, Microsoft and AWS partner told Reseller News the appointment marked a significant step toward realising Spectrum's "innovative vision for cloud services". 

"Today, businesses everywhere face the challenge of navigating deceptively expensive cloud options in an era of evolving data protection regulations and sovereignty requirements," said Damian Pons, CEO of Spectrum Consulting. 

The burden on businesses to properly understand and explain the digital chain of custody was also getting heavier while traditional global cloud providers were explaining away jurisdictional risk by using terms like "geo-locked". 

"Organisations have been storing a wealth of critical and sensitive data with offshore cloud providers because the popular belief is that there is no sustainable, credible, or scalable way to provide 'true' cloud computing without the likes of Google, Azure or AWS," Pons said.  

"It just isn’t so."

Spectrum, which is also a CCL partner, aimed to deliver sovereign cloud computing that observed local laws and customs in NZ, Pons said. 

"We want to give businesses the ability to determine for themselves where they keep critical and sensitive data and a trusted local partner to help them manage the infrastructure wherever that happens to be."

Spectrum is also a partner of hyper-converged storage vendor Cohesity and local cyber security firm DataMasque.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags microsoft azureAWSGoogle CloudSpectrum ConsultingCloud

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

​Partners, distributors and vendors came together in the pursuit golfing glory as the EDGE Cup returned in style at the iconic Twin Waters Golf Club on Sunshine Coast, in association with HP.

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP
Show Comments
 