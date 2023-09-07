NZ Red Cross first to adopt Spark's new IT services model

A rationalisation of its ServiceNow instances appears to be bearing fruit at Spark.

Penny White (Spark) Credit: Supplied

The NZ Red Cross is the first Spark customer on the telco's new modular IT service management play, dubbed ServiceFlex.

Red Cross general manager of organisational services Jane Derbyshire said the ability to customise ServiceFlex enabled the humanitarian charity to adjust the service to meet the organisation's needs, while still providing a tailored end-user experience.

“As an organisation that has a lot of volunteers, it is important that we are able to scale quickly, but also remain cost-effective, so that we can continue to ensure our focus is on supporting vulnerable people," Derbyshire said.

Spark said ServiceFlex, which was launched in August, brought the company's tools, best practices and governance together to help customers empower their workforces and adopt efficient IT services.

The solution, which makes use of the ServiceNow platform, offers personalised engagement using digital channels staffed by New Zealand-based employees and also deploys smart technology, automation and artificial intelligence to help organisations achieve their goals.

The change appears to have been enabled by a project delivered by Infosys in 2019/20 to deploy a single instance of ServiceNow to replace six legacy instances previously in use at the NZX-listed telco. That project was complicated by the need to retain significant data segregation while shifting to the single platform.



Spark's general manager for technology services and customer, Penny White, said ServiceFlex marked a shift away from looking purely at raw metrics to providing customers with insights through key performance indicators in interactive charts and graphs to measure the end-to-end user experience.

"This creates a more collaborative partnership with our customers as we work with them to improve overall customer experience and evolve our services together according to their business needs," White said.

Infosys also helped Spark move away from SAP and on to Microsoft Dynamics 365 in a project completed in 2022.







