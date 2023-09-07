Menu
Dataiku appoints Krish Venkataraman as president

Will oversee all corporate and administrative operations, taking charge of expanding growth.

Nurhuda Syed Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia)
Krish Venkataraman (Dataiku)

Credit: Dataiku

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning platform provider Dataiku has recruited digital identify verification and fraud platform Socure's CFO, Krish Venkataraman, as its president.

Venkataraman will oversee all corporate and administrative operations, taking charge of expanding growth and joins the company as its market presence surpasses US$230 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

He brings with him a track record of over two decades of experience in leadership roles, coming into the role of president after a year as Socure's CFO. Additionally, he has held other top-level and board member positions positions at KnowBe4, Dealogic, SR Labs, Syncsort and Deloitte, among other companies.

“AI and specifically GenAI [generative AI] technology has the ability to transform businesses of all sizes and Dataiku stands out as the organisation to enable this transformation,” said Venkataraman.

“The company has made tremendous progress over the past decade developing a powerful AI platform that can fundamentally improve the core of any business.

“I look forward to working closely with the talented Dataiku team to continue diversifying our market reach and building on the company’s impressive enterprise momentum.”

Meanwhile, Florian Douetteau, co-founder and CEO of Dataiku, added that he considers Venkataraman's role to be "crucial", with the new hire expected to optimise operations, support the company's teams and drive both organic and inorganic expansion to "strengthen the path for public readiness”.


