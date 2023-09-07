PB Tech deploys Cloudian data solution for Würth NZ

James Wright (Cloudian) Credit: Supplied

New Zealand automotive and construction trade supplier Würth NZ has partnered with PB Tech and Cloudian to protect critical data and enable greater automation.

PB Tech has deployed Cloudian’s object storage and data immutability tech in Würth’s Auckland data centres, combined with Veeam’s data protection and built on Nutanix hardware.

It follows a successful Cloudian deployment at Würth’s sister company in Australia.

While no major server failures or data breaches have occurred for Würth, IT manager Ricky Bright says it has seen a “major uplift” in its resiliency if one were to occur. He says it has tested a 40GB server failover and had it back up and running in 10 minutes.

“We now have the confidence to innovate and accelerate our growth ambitions because we’re assured on our businesses resilience,” Bright said.

“We can trust our data backups will be there when we need them, and – importantly – we can quickly retrieve specific missing or deleted data instantly whenever a team member needs it.”

Data immutability capabilities mean that in the event of a ransomware attack, a backup copy of critical data remains inaccessible to cyber criminals.

The deployment has also removed bandwidth congestion issues during backups, which had slowed down Würth’s staff using its digital services.

It has also created a “data runway” for future digital services such as artificial intelligence (AI), Bright said.

“We’ve now got the right data runway and environment in place to capitalise on our automation drive and prepare for important trends such as AI that will have a major impact on the industry.

"We’re walking before we run and building the competence to give us confidence in a more digitised industry,” Bright added.

Cloudian’s New Zealand, Asia Pacific and Japan senior director James Wright said that legacy data storage and backup does not meet the needs of modern cyber resilience or large-scale automation.

“The days of using outdated technology to store, backup and retrieve your data are numbered. The economics don’t add up at a time of mounting economic concerns combined with growing cybersecurity and data sovereignty requirements,” Wright said.

“Würth NZ has always understood the importance of efficiency and that’s reflected in its sustained growth and modern IT environment.”

Würth NZ employs more than 250 staff in New Zealand across its Auckland, Christchurch, Mount Maunganui and Wellington offices.