Time, skills and data holding back A/NZ procurement

Businesses should adopt an outcome-based mindset towards procurement.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Credit: Dreamstime

Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) business procurement is being continuously hampered by lack of time, data and appropriate skills, a report has found. 

According to Future-Focused Procurement: Forging Ahead in ANZ, time pressure is the number one barrier towards ‘strategic’ procurement rather than simply ‘services’ the needs of the business. 

Commissioned by procurement software vendor Portt, the report found that the majority of A/NZ businesses only rated their procurement skills capability as reasonable.  

The report cited strategic procurement as being more progressive, visionary, influential and proactive and less transactional and overbearing. 

Other barriers towards achieving this level of procurement included support from leadership, organisational structure and the availability and interpretation of data. 

“The report shows that A/NZ's procurement leaders increasingly recognise the transformative power of technology in elevating their approach from servicing to strategic, improving the procurement experience and enabling an outcomes-first mindset in their business partnerships,” said Chris Holmes, vice president of spend and governance at Portt. 

According to the report, an outcome-based mindset towards procurement will help businesses overcome challenges related to procurement. 

Other methods include using procurement and automation technology and “prioritising results over processes and efficiency”. 

In particular, A/NZ businesses should focus on ‘procurement customer experience’, the report claimed. “A shift towards a procurement customer experience mindset places business partnerships at the core of procurement, emphasising a holistic approach to strengthening business outcomes,” the report read. 

“Technology enhances this by providing smoother customer experiences through online portals, enhanced workflow visibility, automation and transparency.” 


