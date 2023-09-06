Menu
DOC lays out $22M in digital priorities for 2024

End user computing targeted for improvements as IT service desk moves in-house.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: Photo 44514735 © Tomas Pavelka | Dreamstime.com

The Department of Conservation (DOC) has reported over $22 million in planned digital investments for the 2024 financial year. 

The priority projects are dominated by DOC's project to embed SAP, now budgeted at $12.5 million. The project was established to complete the partial technical SAP S/4HANA implementation and embed the utilisation of the new all of government common process models for finance, enterprise asset management and procurement.

End user computing is also to be addressed with a $4 million estimated investment to replace the department’s existing nationwide internet and office communications network with a modern, secure, high performing cloud-based network.  

End user service improvements noted include $1.8 million to in-source the department's IT service desk, which has been outsourced to Fujitsu. The project includes improvements on 11 associated systems and cyber security. 

DOC is also aiming to improve the end user experience through a $1.5 million investment to improve seven existing systems including its troubled booking system among other public user experience improvements. 

A replacement of the department's intranet is expected to cost around $1 million.

$500,000 is also being budgeted for business-as-usual hardware upgrades among a number of other smaller projects covering meeting room upgrades, storage of acoustic files and maintenance of the department's radio network.

How the government's mandate to reduce contractor and consultant spending could impact the department's plans is not known, but DOC had already delayed many of its planned improvements in late 2022 to focus on its SAP cloud migration. 


