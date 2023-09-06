Menu
Developers have security, other generative AI concerns but use it anyway

Developers have security, other generative AI concerns but use it anyway

A new survey shows widespread awareness among developers of generative AI risks, but adoption for development tasks is increasing.

Jon Gold Jon Gold (CSO (US))
Comments

A new software developer survey released today shows a broad understanding of the risks involved in using generative AI to support software development projects, but an equally widespread acceptance that the technology has already proved itself as useful.

The survey, which was published by GitLab, used the results of 1,001 responses gathered in June 2023. A third of those surveyed were employed in the tech sector directly, with the rest spread across a wide range of business areas, including banking and financial services, telecommunications, and manufacturing.

Customer data protection a key developer concern

Most of those polled said that they had at least one serious concern about the use of generative AI in software development. Seventy-nine per cent said that AI tools having access to private information or intellectual property was an issue, largely due to concerns over customer data protection.

“Privacy, security, and intellectual property also emerged as common themes in the obstacles respondents said they have encountered or expect to encounter while implementing AI in the software development lifecycle,” the report said. Nine out of ten respondents said that they heavily consider privacy and intellectual property protection when making decisions on whether to use AI tools.

Developers accelerate generative AI adoption

Despite the acknowledged potential downsides, AI is making its way into most development shops, according to the survey. A little less than a quarter of all respondents are already using AI tools for software development, and about two-thirds (64 per cent) said they have plans to adopt it within the next two years. Just 8% said that they have no plans to adopt AI for development, and 1% said they’ve prohibited its use.

The most common use cases for AI in programming are chatbots for natural language help in documentation, as well as automated test generation, both of which were in use by 41 per cent of survey respondents. Developers are also actively using AI to generate summaries of code changes (39 per cent), track machine learning model experiments (38 per cent) and to suggest and generate code (36 per cent).

This, according to GitLab, suggests that actively generating code is far from the only area where AI can add value. Developers reported spending just 25 per cent of their average workday writing code, so AI’s ability to assist with other tasks – whether that’s testing, documentation, maintenance, or vulnerability identification – means that AI tools have a wide range of potential applications in development.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags developersgenerative AI

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

​Partners, distributors and vendors came together in the pursuit golfing glory as the EDGE Cup returned in style at the iconic Twin Waters Golf Club on Sunshine Coast, in association with HP.

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP
Show Comments
 