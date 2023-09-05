Menu
Dynamic Supplies NZ strikes D-Link distie deal

Brings D-Link's Partner Rewards Program to New Zealand.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Graeme Reardon (D-Link)

Credit: Supplied

D-Link Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) has appointed Dynamic Supplies NZ as its local distributor, expanding on an existing partnership in Australia. 

“The D-Link and Dynamic Supplies teams have proactively worked well in Australia growing our business each quarter since the inception of the relationship,” said D-Link A/NZ managing director Graeme Reardon. 

“As a result of this collaboration and the opportunity to further develop our NZ business, we have elected to expand our relationship to the Dynamic Supplies NZ business also.”

Dynamic Supplies NZ now have access to the entire range of D-Link products. There will be a particular focus on D-Link’s commercial and business offerings including its cloud managed networking solution Nuclias Cloud, Dynamic Supplies NZ said. 

“D-Link is such an iconic, well-established brand in New Zealand and we look forward to providing the reseller community with the legendary customer service and logistics excellence that all customers depend upon,” said Dynamic Supplies NZ general manager Marie Helm. 

Reardon explained that the partnership will expand D-Link’s Partner Rewards Program into New Zealand, which currently has over 2000 reseller and managed service provider (MSP) partners in Australia. 

It will also bring D-Link’s Certified Networking Training Programs to the New Zealand partner community. 

“Combined with Pre-Sales and Technical support options available to support the Dynamic Supplies team and their customers, we look forward to building solid growth across New Zealand by offering reliable and value-for-money product and service innovations to partners, combined with driving ASPs [average selling price], margins and profitability up for them also,” Reardon said. 

Dynamic Supplies partnered with printer vendor and IoT solutions provider Lexmark for New Zealand distribution in November.


