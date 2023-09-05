Blackpearl courts partners with new 'Nexus' programme

54 partners are at various stages of onboarding as partner revenue grows.

Nick Lissette (Black Pearl Group) Credit: Supplied

NZX-listed Blackpearl Group is pursuing a mix of direct and channel sales as it chases aggressive growth.

At the company's annual meeting, chief revenue officer Cherryl Pressley told shareholders direct sales were strong with the acquisition of 94 new customers and over $600,000 in net new average recurring revenues.

However, partners were now a key part of the mix.

Blackpearl has just introduced a new partner programme, dubbed 'Nexus', to support partners selling the company's Pearl Diver product.



Pearl Diver shows businesses the individuals visiting their websites, including the visitor's name, contact numbers, email addresses, physical addresses, job information and more.



“Partners are great to help businesses scale as you can leverage their sales capabilities, existing connections, and industry knowledge," Pressley said.

Initial progress in partnering has been made with both digital marketing companies and solution partners.

“Upcoming plans are to collaborate with large distribution partners, tapping into a significant market opportunity," Pressley said.

54 partners were at various stages of onboarding and partner revenue was already significant, contributing 28 per cent of total revenue in August.

At the meeting, Blackpearl Group explained its strategy for achieving profitability after listing in late 2022 and subsequently raising $1.8 million in investment.

“BPG has grown from just over $1 million in annual recurring revenue to over $4 million in annual recurring revenue in less than a year," CEO Nick Lisette said.



“Thanks to our AI and data driven technology Pearl Diver, BPG has been able to increase new revenue velocity."

June saw $354,000 new annual recurring revenue added, he said. July produced $480,000 and August delivered $667,000.

“Blackpearl Group’s annual recurring revenue for the financial year to date has already increased by 56 per cent in relation to the whole of the previous financial year,” Lissette said.



The company also revealed a new product, called "Flows", to enhance Pearl Diver’s capabilities.

This enables customers to better focus their time and money on their most immediate website opportunities by grouping website visitors and key audiences.