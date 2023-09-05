Hitachi Vantara honours A/NZ partners

Steven Lee (Hitachi) Credit: Christine Wong

Hitachi Vantara has celebrated channel success across Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) for 2023 following an “outstanding” year.

At a ceremony in Canberra, Australia, Hitachi Vantara recognised the top-performing partners for their contributions to driving revenue growth and unlocking business value for their customers during the last financial year.

The subsidiary of Japan’s Hitachi Global recognised Optus Enterprise as its Growth Partner of the Year following “exceptional engagement with both enterprises and Hitachi Vantara, delivering the best year-on-year growth for 2023”.

For the second consecutive year in a row, CCL, which is part of Spark Business Group, was recognised by the vendor for delivering cloud computing and services to customers in New Zealand. The company won both Hitachi Vantara A/NZ Elite Partner of Year for 2023 but also A/NZ Cloud Service Provider of the Year for its as-a-service offerings.

Datacom was meanwhile named in the ‘Acquisition Win of the Year’ award category in recognition of securing a highly valued new customer win in the NSW public sector.

Sydney’s Ethan Global took home the ‘A/NZ Rising Partner of the Year’ award for its significant growth in revenue and new pipeline in digital infrastructure solutions for enterprises and government organisations.

Finally, VMware Australia was honoured with the 'Technology Alliance Partner of the Year' award for 2023. Their partnership focuses on delivering joint on-premises cloud and/or hybrid cloud solutions, delivered and supported by Hitachi Vantara’s professional services, customer service and support teams.

“The last 12 months has been an outstanding year for Hitachi Vantara’s A/NZ partner program during which time we continued to implement partner feedback on tools and enablement and jointly drove a sustainable and profitable digital infrastructure business,” said Steven Lee, director of strategic partner and alliances at Hitachi Vantara Australia and New Zealand.

“As we look forward to the year ahead, we will continue to be laser-focused on building our valued partner and channel ecosystem and jointly go to market together to help customers navigate their business and IT challenges surrounding data protection, cyber resiliency, application and workload placement across hybrid and multi-cloud, and storage investment modernisation.”