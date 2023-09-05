Menu
Okta appoints Ajay Advani as APJ channel leader

Okta appoints Ajay Advani as APJ channel leader

To expand Okta’s reach in the region.

Nurhuda Syed Nurhuda Syed (Channel Asia)
Comments
Ajay Advani (Okta)

Ajay Advani (Okta)

Credit: LinkedIn

Okta has appointed Ajay Advani as vice president of Partner and Alliances for Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ).

Advani will lead the partner team across APJ, building the partner ecosystem spanning technology partners, distributors, channel partners, systems integrators, cloud service providers and hyperscalers.

Advani will work closely with Bill Hustad, Okta’s senior vice president of Global Partner and Alliances, and Ben Goodman, Okta’s senior vice president for APJ, to develop and execute the identity vendor's partner strategy for the region.

This strategy will focus on expanding Okta’s reach through partners and increasing the partners’ capabilities to serve Okta’s customers better.

“We are thrilled to have Ajay join Okta. His commitment to nurturing partnerships and enhancing customer experience will strengthen our APJ footprint,” said Goodman.

Advani has over 25 years of experience in the industry and was most recently the VP of APJ Partners and Greater China at Tableau, a Salesforce company.

Throughout his career, Advani has demonstrated his commitment to industry growth, having built partner programs and ecosystems in several companies and across geographies.

“With identity management at the core of digital operations, Okta's mission is to equip organisations with secure identity-led infrastructure, bolstering their digital service capabilities,” said Advani. “A strong partner network is critical to achieving this goal.”

Okta has been steadily strengthening its APJ leadership recently with new hires like Stephanie Barnett, vice president of pre-sales for APJ, as well as Neville Vincent as vice president for Asia. Goodman, who is in charge of spearheading Okta’s Aia Pacific growth strategy was recruited just last year.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Okta

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

​Partners, distributors and vendors came together in the pursuit golfing glory as the EDGE Cup returned in style at the iconic Twin Waters Golf Club on Sunshine Coast, in association with HP.

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP
Show Comments
 