Azul Java learns to cut warmup times

Azul’s ReadyNow technology learns from application usage and automatically selects the best warmup optimisation patterns, the company said.

Java software provider Azul has added a capability to slash warmup times for Java applications using the company’s Azul Platform Prime runtime.

The capability, called ReadyNow Orchestrator (RNO), “delivers the highest possible optimised code speed at warmup,” the company said, enabling improvements to operational efficiencies and optimisation of cloud costs. RNO is included as part of the runtime, at no additional charge.

With this capability, Azul said it was looking to address a situation in which business-critical workloads using Java face a warmup problem. When a Java application is launched, the JVM must compile it into a form that can be executed by the machine or device running it. As the application keeps running, the JVM will recompile and further optimise important code to boost performance, essentially “warming up” over time before it reaches peak performance.

RNO records information about an application’s optimisation profile and then uses this to shorten the warmup time the next time the application runs. Profile distribution is automated by delegating profile collection to a dedicated, customer-managed service. Rather than collect profile information on a single JVM, RNO monitors fleets of JVMs, learns from application usage what the best optimisation profile is, and then serves the profile to any JVM requesting it. So applications warm up quicker.

Azul Platform Prime can be downloaded from azul.com. The new feature builds on Azul efforts to help businesses optimise rising cloud costs, Azul said. Devops teams can scale down the number of cloud compute instances they use to run Java applications during off-peak times and then scale them back up to meet demand. Organisations can reduce the average number of compute instances being used, thus lowering cloud compute costs. Azul Platform Prime formerly was known as Zing.