DXC Technology NZ reports strong 2023 after restructuring

Companies acquired in recent years have been amalgamated into DXC NZ.

DXC Technology's New Zealand business surged in the year to 31 March, with revenue lifting nearly 30 per cent and profit up 63 per cent.

DXC reported revenue of $99.3 million, up from a restated $76.8 million, and a net profit of $9 million, up from $5.2 million. 

The result follows a significant streamlining of the local business. 

On 1 February, DXC was amalgamated with UXC Holdings NZ and its subsidiaries DXC Eclipse New Zealand and Red Rock while SAP specialist Oxygen Business Solutions remains a separate subsidiary. 

“We are pleased with our overall fiscal performance and the important transformational mahi we are doing for our customers in New Zealand, and look forward to continued growth,” said Michael Kirkaldy, country leader at DXC Technology. 

Known local DXC customers include grid operator Transpower and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, where DXC Red Rock last year consolidated 21 Oracle databases onto a new dedicated environment dubbed "Oracle as a service".

Last week, secretary for justice Andrew Kibblewhite told Parliament's Justice Committee a procurement for to transform New Zealand's courts and tribunals using Microsoft technologies had been completed, with DXC Technology the winner out of two shortlisted providers.

That project, dubbed Te Au Reka, was valued in the region of $169 million. 

Carl Crafar, chief operating officer operations and service delivery at the ministry, said the project was the most significant change in courts’ history.  

"We wouldn’t want anybody to underestimate how big this is," he said, "not just for court staff; this is the interface with the profession, with judiciary, for staff, Police, Corrections, everybody."




