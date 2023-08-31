SolarWinds plumps up partner program with more benefits

Includes allowing partners to qualify for top tiers more easily and increased access to revenue opportunities and benefits.

SolarWinds has increased benefits for partners in its updated Transform program.



Launched last year, the vendor said it is looking at “new ways” to support its partner base.

Such changes, SolarWinds claimed, include allowing partners to qualify for the program’s top tiers more easily, as well as increased access to new revenue opportunities and benefits.

Other additions to the program include extra opportunities for partners, flexibility in how partners achieve their targets, specialisation options and benefits for its Database and IT service management (ITSM) products.

“We are pleased with the positive response from partners about how SolarWinds Transform partner program is helping them grow their business,” said Chad Reese, president of sales and global channel chief.

“The program has already had an amazing impact on both our business and our partners’ success, with a strong Net Promoter Score demonstrating positive feedback from partners. That’s why we are adding even more improvements to our channel offerings this year.”

The update to Transform comes months after the vendor hired Aten Lim as managing director of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) and Sara Kao as APJ marketing director back in November.