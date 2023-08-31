NZ Government Procurement taps ReadyTech for procurement platform discovery

Credit: Photo 131316701 © Brian Scantlebury | Dreamstime.com

A consortium led by ASX-listed ReadyTech will deliver design and discovery for a new NZ government procurement platform.

The initial contract is to work with The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) to design a panel management system. However, the long-term vision was to create a one-stop-shop to enable agencies and suppliers to shift their procurement activities to a digital environment.

"We will be asking ReadyTech to work with NZ Government Procurement, MBIE cyber security and our system architects to chart how we can best achieve this," said Laurence Pidcock, general manager of MBIE business unit NZ Government Procurement.

The ReadyTech consortium includes South Australian SaaS developer Consolidated Tenders and Hitachi Energy.



Pidcock said NZ Government Procurement hoped that in the future agencies would be able to establish or migrate their existing panels to the new platform.

"We want to free up agencies and suppliers time, reduce administrative burdens and capture higher quality data with a shared platform," he said.

"More reliable data will enable richer insights and lead to better intelligence-led decisions."

ReadyTech reported 2023 sales of A$103.3 million last week, up 13.1 per cent. However, net profit fell from A$8.8 million to A$5 million after the SaaS develper booked a A$4.4 million impairment.



MBIE launched a two-stage procurement for the new platform in December 2022.