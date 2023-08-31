Menu
ComCom polls market on Chorus regulation in wake of Cyclone Gabrielle

Extreme weather events highlight the importance of investment to ensure infrastructure resilience, telco commissioner says.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Tristan Gilbertson (Telecommunications Commissioner)

Tristan Gilbertson (Telecommunications Commissioner)

Credit: Supplied

The Commerce Commission is seeking views on its approach to resetting revenue limits and quality standards for network provider Chorus.  

The commission sets a ‘price quality path’ (PQP) that limits the amount of revenue Chorus can earn from its customers, while setting minimum standards of service it must deliver by investing in service quality.

The current PQP expires on 31 December 2024, and the commission must set the next PQP – known as PQP2 – by the end of 2024 to cover the period 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2028. 

The balancing act is that the PQP has to both incentivise Chorus to act in the best interests of consumers and to promote telecommunications competition. 

The impact of Cyclone Gabriell is also being felt. 

“Events associated with Cyclone Gabrielle, and other extreme weather events, have also highlighted the importance of investment to ensure infrastructure resilience," telecommunications commissioner Tristan Gilbertson said. 

"The regime allows this investment where there is a demonstrated case for it." 

It was also vital that Chorus had a robust long term asset management plan in place and provided the commission with the information it needed for the PQP to be set to deliver the intended outcomes. 

“As we look to set PQP2, our focus is on ensuring that the right investment continues to be made at the right time to deliver benefits for users of fibre services," Gilbertson said. 

During the first round of PQP negotiations in 2021, Chorus took issue with aspects of the commission's draft decision that proposed capital and operating expenditure cuts

Chorus proposed capital expenditure of $1.5 billion, however, the commission sought to limit that to $1.25 billion before settling on $1.32 billion in December 2021. 

The PQP regime also allows Chorus to push fibre into more remote and rural areas – beyond the current 87 per cent footprint – if the expansion was underpinned by sound asset management principles and aligned with good telecommunications industry practice, Gilbertson said. 

“The onus is on Chorus to ensure we have what we need to get the job done.”

The commission is seeking stakeholder feedback on the issues identified in its paper with a view to publishing a draft decision by the first quarter of 2024.

New Zealand’s fibre networks were built by four regulated fibre wholesalers in partnership with the government.

The other three regulated fibre wholesalers are Enable Networks, Northpower Fibre and Tuatahi First Fibre (previously Ultrafast Fibre). These are now regulated through a price-quality and information disclosure regime, introduced in 2022 following amendments to the Telecommunications Act. 


