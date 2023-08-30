Spark teams with Radware to deliver DDoS protection services

Deal follows Radware's January launch of a cloud security centre in Auckland.

Patric Balmer (Spark) Credit: Supplied

Spark is partnering with cyber security and application delivery company Radware to offer application and network security services in New Zealand.

Spark will resell Nasdaq-listed Radware’s application and network security solutions including Radware’s cloud application protection services, cloud DDoS protection service and DefensePro DDoS protection.

It will also deploy the Tel Aviv-based company's cloud DDoS protection service, which use behavioral algorithms to detect and mitigate layer 7 DDoS attacks, as part of its own systems and protections.

“Radware’s security solutions combined with Spark's managed security services offer continuous access to cutting-edge expertise and technology, all while ensuring adherence to the highest security best practices and compliance standards," said Patric Balmer, Spark's managed security service provider lead.

The partnership is backed by Radware’s worldwide cloud security network, which reached New Zealand in January 2023 with the opening of a new cloud security service centre in Auckland supporting customers across the APAC region.

That network is now made up of more than 50 security centres delivering DDoS attack mitigation capacity of 12Tbit/s to defend against the attacks closest to their point of origin and to provide global mitigation capable of absorbing the largest volumetric attacks.

“Our new partnership with Spark is designed to deliver the ultimate scalability, flexibility, and reliability that today’s organisations demand from their cyber protection," said said Yaniv Hoffman, Radware’s vice president of APAC sales.

Spark also distributes Radware's services and tools through its subsidiary Entelar.