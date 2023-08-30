Menu
Fortinet adds wireless and IoT security features to SASE platform

Fortinet adds wireless and IoT security features to SASE platform

FortiSASE offering gains application monitoring capabilities and tools to help customers securely manage wireless LANs and IoT devices.

Michael Cooney Michael Cooney (Network World)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Fortinet continues to enhance its Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) package by adding support for microbranches, extending wireless LAN protections, and improving data loss prevention (DLP) and end-user monitoring capabilities.

The vendor added the new features to its FortiSASE offering, which includes SD-WAN, secure web gateway, firewall as a service, cloud access security broker, and zero trust network access (ZTNA), all running on top of its FortiOS operating system. The package can be centrally managed via the firm’s FortiManager software, which sets network and security policies across the Fortinet product line.

In the latest SASE upgrade, Fortinet said it will integrate its wireless LAN portfolio as well as support for myriad IoT devices. 

“The idea is that customers can now manage WLAN, IoT and all of the other SASE components, such as SD-WAN, securely from one central location," said Nirav Shah, vice president of products and solutions at Fortinet. “We have thousands of FortiAP wireless access points deployed globally, and now they can be completely integrated within our cloud-delivered security stack.”

The WLAN and IoT enhancements are part of a plan to extend FortiSASE to microbranches, which often do not have advanced security products or personnel to protect those resources, Shah said. Companies that have lots of microbranches, such as healthcare, retail, banks and manufacturing sites, can send microbranch WLAN and IoT traffic to Fortinet's SASE points of presence for security inspection, Shah said.

“We are extending enterprise-grade protections – such as sandboxing, intrusion prevention, URL filtering, firewalls, traffic inspection – to microbranches without businesses having to add additional appliances or services,” Shah said.

In addition to the microbranch extension, the vendor has added SASE support for its FortiGuard DLP offering.   

“For all enterprises, especially now that so many resources are distributed, it’s important to protect sensitive data,” Shah said. “The DLP service helps make sure a remote user is not transmitting key company data either inadvertently or maliciously.”

The DLP service now includes a wider range of data identifiers, file types, and SaaS applications, as well as advanced data matching techniques to prevent inadvertent data leaks, Shah noted.

To ensure that distributed end-user applications are behaving properly, Fortinet added digital experience monitoring (DEM) to its SASE package. With DEM, customers can monitor the performance of SaaS applications, including WebEx, Office365, and Dropbox, Shah said. 

“DEM is supported inside our cloud network, so customers can easily see the connected applications. So if there is a specific issue or problem, organisations can quickly pinpoint it and resolve it,” Shah said.

Like its competitors in the evolving single-vendor SASE world – which includes Cisco, Cato, Versa, VMware, Palo Alto and others – Fortinet is looking to buttress its SASE package with key security options for enterprise customers. 

The new FortiSASE features are expected to be available in September.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags FortinetSASE

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

​Partners, distributors and vendors came together in the pursuit golfing glory as the EDGE Cup returned in style at the iconic Twin Waters Golf Club on Sunshine Coast, in association with HP.

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP
Show Comments
 