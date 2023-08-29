Dell Technologies awards A/NZ partner success for 2023

The awards recognise partners for growing their Dell business.

Peter Marrs (Dell Technologies). Credit: Supplied

Dell Technologies has revealed the winners of its A/NZ Partner Awards 2023 at an exclusive luncheon at the Sofitel Sydney, Darling Harbour.

The awards recognise partners for growing their business within the Dell Technologies Partner Program and unlocking new possibilities for their customers with transformational technology solutions.

The awards were presented by Dell Technologies APJ president, Peter Marrs, A/NZ senior director and general manager channel, Shant Soghomonian, along with A/NZ senior director, global alliances and cloud service providers, Renee DeLaine.

Attendees received a business update from Marrs and an insightful industry overview from Canalys CEO Steve Brazier.

Rally driver for NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team, Emma Gilmour was a guest speaker and shared how technology is powering, advancing and helping put her team at the front of the grid.

“Partners are critical to Dell Technologies, and it’s important to recognise their role in not only our success, but the success of their customers. I’m excited to see what we can achieve together with our partner community in the year ahead,” Marrs said.

Infront Systems took home Top Performer 2023 for Australia, while Spark/ Computer Concepts were recognised for New Zealand.

Growth Top Performer in New Zealand went to Cyclone Computers, while in Australia that was snapped up by mcr IT.

Medium Business Top Performer was handed to The Missing Link while Blue Connections IT received the Environment, Social & Governance Award.

Liquid IT secured IT Transformation Project 2023 across A/NZ, and Intuit Technologies received A/NZ Workforce Transformation Project.

Distributor of the year 2023 for A/NZ was scooped up by Dicker Data while Ingram Micro was supplied with the Marketing Excellence Award.

Datacom was the recipient for A/NZ Cloud Service Provider Top Performer 2023 and DXC Technology won Global Alliances Top Performer for A/NZ.

Global Alliances Technology Innovation Award 2023 A/NZ was handed to Macquarie Technology Group.

“With advancements in AI, edge, multicloud and cybersecurity, our partners are focused on the unlimited potential of technology for their customers,” Soghomonian said.

“They’re continuously striving to educate, evaluate and enable their teams to assist customers on their digital transformation journeys. I want to congratulate each of our winners and recognise them for their unwavering commitment to our joint customers’ successes.”



