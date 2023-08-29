Menu
Palmerston North City aims for cloud-first with Civica partnership

Palmerston North City aims for cloud-first with Civica partnership

5-year partnership will transform the council's operational landscape.

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Photo 101607116 © Brackishnewzealand | Dreamstime.com

Palmerston North City has taken a step towards a cloud-first approach by inking a five-year collaboration with GovTech solutions provider Civica. 

The council says the collaboration will help to transform its operational landscape, driven by Civica’s flagship Authority Altitude software as a service solution. 

The transformation project appears to have began in 2019 when Civica was selected to replace the council's aging Ozone software.

In August 2022, the council approved $2.5 million of extra digital transformation funding, bringing the total replacement cost to $7.3 million. 

The new system will bolster management of financial assets and processes in a cloud-based solution. 

Cameron McKay, the council's chief financial officer, said the move to Authority Altitude marks one of the biggest organisational changes the Council has seen in fifteen years. 

“It was important to us that we implemented a future fit solution with a vendor who would work in a partnership model,” he said. 

“Equally as important is Civica’s future roadmap for Authority Altitude, as we look to keep up to date with technology evolving at rapid speed.”

Authority Altitude’s capabilities include citizen interactions, employee administration, financial oversight and asset management and rate regulation, backed by analytics and reporting functionalities. 

Civica’s managing director, local government Brett Barningham said the partnership is a testament to Palmerston North City’s “dedication to harnessing the future”. 

“As the city readies itself to embrace the cloud-first revolution, the synergy between Palmerston North City and Civica promises not only to elevate technological frameworks but also to nurture an environment of perpetual progress and innovation,” he said. 



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags civicacloud-first

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

​Partners, distributors and vendors came together in the pursuit golfing glory as the EDGE Cup returned in style at the iconic Twin Waters Golf Club on Sunshine Coast, in association with HP.

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP
Show Comments
 