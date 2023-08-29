Palmerston North City aims for cloud-first with Civica partnership

Credit: Photo 101607116 © Brackishnewzealand | Dreamstime.com

Palmerston North City has taken a step towards a cloud-first approach by inking a five-year collaboration with GovTech solutions provider Civica.

The council says the collaboration will help to transform its operational landscape, driven by Civica’s flagship Authority Altitude software as a service solution.

The transformation project appears to have began in 2019 when Civica was selected to replace the council's aging Ozone software.



In August 2022, the council approved $2.5 million of extra digital transformation funding, bringing the total replacement cost to $7.3 million.

The new system will bolster management of financial assets and processes in a cloud-based solution.

Cameron McKay, the council's chief financial officer, said the move to Authority Altitude marks one of the biggest organisational changes the Council has seen in fifteen years.

“It was important to us that we implemented a future fit solution with a vendor who would work in a partnership model,” he said.

“Equally as important is Civica’s future roadmap for Authority Altitude, as we look to keep up to date with technology evolving at rapid speed.”

Authority Altitude’s capabilities include citizen interactions, employee administration, financial oversight and asset management and rate regulation, backed by analytics and reporting functionalities.

Civica’s managing director, local government Brett Barningham said the partnership is a testament to Palmerston North City’s “dedication to harnessing the future”.

“As the city readies itself to embrace the cloud-first revolution, the synergy between Palmerston North City and Civica promises not only to elevate technological frameworks but also to nurture an environment of perpetual progress and innovation,” he said.



