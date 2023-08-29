Chorus restructures executive team, expands CFO Mark Aue's brief

CFO Mark Aue's brief broadens to include brand and marketing, strategy, and customer engagement.

With its Ultra-Fast Broadband build complete, Chorus is making changes to its executive team to better execute strategy, CEO JB Rousselot told shareholders today.

The new structure introduces three value streams to deliver outcomes faster and better and significantly broadens the role of CFO and former 2degrees CEO Mark Aue.

The first value stream, access, will focus on fibre broadband to homes and businesses, will be led by Elaine Campbell, currently Chorus’ chief corporate officer and general counsel.

Infrastructure, focusing on complex fibre solutions for customers and leveraging assets to generate new revenues, will be led by Mike Shirley, previously the head of Vocus’ Wholesale business and recently in charge of Vector’s telecommunications business.

Finally, the fibre frontier will focus on executing Chorus’ rural and regional strategy led by Anna Mitchell, currently tribe lead, fibre frontier at Chorus.

“With the successful completion of the Ultra-Fast Broadband build, Chorus has laid the foundation for a transformative era,” Rousselot said.

“Moving to a new organisational structure will allow Chorus to unlock value by aligning our focus, priorities and resources to better execute our strategy, reflect our new regulatory framework, and meet the needs of a changing market.”

Supporting the three value streams, functional business units will be led by existing and new members of the executive.

Mark Aue, the former CEO of 2Degrees who joined Chorus in March as chief financial officer, will be responsible for a broader chief operating officer team including finance, brand and marketing, strategy, and customer engagement.

Katrina Smidt will join the executive as deputy CFO, reporting to Aue.

Chief technology officer Ewen Powell will continue to lead the technology team and develop the company’s network, IT platforms and asset management practices.

Marcus Wofinden will lead a reshaped network operations team to better serve customers and the three value streams. A 17-year Chorus veteran, Wofinden was most recently responsible for Chorus’ Fibre Connect team.

Kristel McMeekin has been appointed general counsel and Julian Kersey chief corporate and regulatory officer.



Previously announced, Jo Mataira is Chorus’ new chief people officer.

The new operating model and the executive team appointments become effective in the second quarter of Chorus' 2024 financial year, starting in October.