Menu
Cisco services help enterprises set infrastructure, operations priorities

Cisco services help enterprises set infrastructure, operations priorities

Cisco Lifecycle Services aim to help companies develop and implement IT optimisation strategies that are tied to specific business outcomes.

Michael Cooney Michael Cooney (Network World)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Cisco has unveiled a new Lifecycle Services (LCS) offering that's aimed at enabling enterprise customers to get the most out of their networking and technology investments.

LCS is being delivered by Cisco’s Global Customer Experience (CX) team, which includes some 20,000 employees that focus on supporting organisations as they choose, deploy and operate the technologies they need to achieve their business goals.

Cisco CX and its partner organisations offer a suite of services to help customers optimise their network infrastructure, security, collaboration, cloud and data center operations – from planning and design to implementation and maintenance.

From a networking perspective, lifecycle services can help enterprises design and architect a network infrastructure and help install, configure and run the environment.

The idea with LCS is to shift the focus of IT from dealing with constant challenges to focusing on the business outcomes of technology investments with measurable observations.

LCS lets you start with your desired outcomes, then helps you identify and execute IT initiatives aligned to those outcomes, which allows you to demonstrate measurable results,” wrote Alistair Wildman, senior vice president of Cisco Global Customer Experience, in a blog about the new LCS. “You also get Cisco experts with advanced tools, automation, and AI/ML insights to accelerate time-to-outcomes.”

Cisco experts work with customers to identify and develop IT optimisation and transformation strategies. “We then work with your team and partners to prioritise, implement, and drive the adoption of these strategies so that you achieve tangible business outcomes."

At the beginning of an engagement, together with customers, Cisco identifies outcomes aligned with key performance indicators (KPI). "Using telemetry and high-touch discovery, our experts analyse your IT environment and identify strategies to achieve your desired business outcomes," Wildman said. Then Cisco and partners make recommendations, help customers prioritise IT initiatives, and build an execution plan.

LCS includes different options for working with enterprises:

  • Advise Me: Cisco advises the customer on how to achieve their desired outcomes.
  • Do It With Me: Cisco works alongside the customer to help achieve their desired outcomes.
  • Do It For Me: Cisco works with the customer all the way from recommendations to execution.

“We and our partners work with you to remove roadblocks to ensure the execution of prioritised initiatives – aligned with the way you work,” Wildman wrote. “To demonstrate progress consistently, we track, measure, translate, and report KPIs at regular intervals using Automated Dashboard and Quarterly Business Reviews.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

​Partners, distributors and vendors came together in the pursuit golfing glory as the EDGE Cup returned in style at the iconic Twin Waters Golf Club on Sunshine Coast, in association with HP.

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP
Show Comments
 