Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023: and the finalists are…

Reseller News is proud to announce the finalists of Innovation Awards in 2023, creating the largest celebration of ecosystem excellence in delivering transformative customer solutions across New Zealand.
Set for Wednesday, 18 October, Innovation Awards will run as an in-person black tie event to bring the channel together under the Reseller News roof at the Cordis in Auckland.
Representing the entire Kiwi ecosystem, 206 finalists (60 individuals and 86 companies) represented from a pool of more than 225 nominations to make the shortlist from organisations spanning partner, start-up, telco, vendor and distributor businesses.
Aligned to the Reseller News approach of representing established and emerging technology providers in equal measure, Innovation Awards in 2023 stands tall as the leading forum for setting the industry benchmark for ecosystem excellence across New Zealand.
Reflective of a diverse technology network, finalists range from large-scale multinational consultancy firms to emerging start-ups, alongside leading system integrators, managed service providers and solution consultants, plus cloud specialists, independent software vendors, boutique agencies and application developers. This is in addition to channel-centric vendors, telecommunications providers and supply chain experts.
In 2023, Innovation Awards will honour the channel across eight categories, spanning Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, New Zealand-wide Innovation, Start-up Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation and Hall of Fame.
In addition to honouring winners, Reseller News also holds wider responsibility for ensuring as many credible technology providers are endorsed through this unique awards program, aligned to the collective goal of providing a platform upon which the ecosystem can shine across New Zealand.
Finalists will now be selected by an executive judging panel of business leaders from partner, vendor, telco and distributor organisations.
Reseller News congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.
PARTNER INNOVATION
Partner Innovation recognises customer innovation and excellence across the key market segments of Enterprise, Mid-Market and SMB, in addition to pioneering technology specialists and collaborative providers.
Enterprise:
- CCL
- BayCom
- netQ
- NTT
- Qrious
- Securecom
- The Instillery
- TIMG
- Vega Global
Mid-Market:
- BayCom
- Delta Insights
- Lexel Systems
- Securecom
- TIMG
SMB
- BayCom
- Both Brains
- Entelar Group
- iT360
- Vega Global
Think Differently
- BayCom
- Boxfish
- Circle Consulting & Software
- Entelar Group
- One New Zealand
- Vega Global
Collaboration
- BayCom
- Leaven
- NTT
- Spark
TECH INNOVATION
Tech Innovation recognises partners leveraging established and emerging solutions to enhance customer innovation levels, underpinned by deep levels of expertise and specialist services.
Cloud:
- ASI Solutions
- Assurity Consulting
- Crayon
- CyberCX
- Datacom
- Insight Enterprises
- Kyndryl
- Lancom Technologies
- Leaven
- Qrious
- The Instillery
- Volo
Security
- Advantage
- Datacom
- DataMasque
- netQ
- Securecom
- Softsource vBridge
- The Instillery
Digital Transformation:
- Datacom
- Delta Insights
- Devoli
- ElementX
- Lancom Technology
- Leaven
- PwC
- Qrious
- Softsource vBridge
- Securecom
Emerging:
- BayCom
- Blacklock Security
- CyberGrape
- Leaven
- Softsource vBridge
Homegrown ISV
- Atomic.io
- Boxfish
- DataMasque
- Integration Fox
- iViis
