Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023: and the finalists are…

Set for Wednesday 18 October, Innovation Awards 2023 will bring the channel together under the Reseller News roof at Cordis Auckland.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: Reseller News

Reseller News is proud to announce the finalists of Innovation Awards in 2023, creating the largest celebration of ecosystem excellence in delivering transformative customer solutions across New Zealand.

Set for Wednesday, 18 OctoberInnovation Awards will run as an in-person black tie event to bring the channel together under the Reseller News roof at the Cordis in Auckland.

Representing the entire Kiwi ecosystem, 206 finalists (60 individuals and 86 companies) represented from a pool of more than 225 nominations to make the shortlist from organisations spanning partner, start-up, telco, vendor and distributor businesses.

Aligned to the Reseller News approach of representing established and emerging technology providers in equal measure, Innovation Awards in 2023 stands tall as the leading forum for setting the industry benchmark for ecosystem excellence across New Zealand.

Reflective of a diverse technology network, finalists range from large-scale multinational consultancy firms to emerging start-ups, alongside leading system integrators, managed service providers and solution consultants, plus cloud specialists, independent software vendors, boutique agencies and application developers. This is in addition to channel-centric vendors, telecommunications providers and supply chain experts.

In 2023, Innovation Awards will honour the channel across eight categories, spanning Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, New Zealand-wide Innovation, Start-up Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation and Hall of Fame.

In addition to honouring winners, Reseller News also holds wider responsibility for ensuring as many credible technology providers are endorsed through this unique awards program, aligned to the collective goal of providing a platform upon which the ecosystem can shine across New Zealand.

Finalists will now be selected by an executive judging panel of business leaders from partner, vendor, telco and distributor organisations.

Reseller News congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.

PARTNER INNOVATION

Partner Innovation recognises customer innovation and excellence across the key market segments of Enterprise, Mid-Market and SMB, in addition to pioneering technology specialists and collaborative providers.

Enterprise:

  • CCL
  • BayCom
  • netQ
  • NTT
  • Qrious
  • Securecom
  • The Instillery
  • TIMG 
  • Vega Global

Mid-Market:

  • BayCom
  • Delta Insights
  • Lexel Systems
  • Securecom
  • TIMG

SMB

  • BayCom 
  • Both Brains
  • Entelar Group
  • iT360
  • Vega Global

Think Differently

  • BayCom
  • Boxfish
  • Circle Consulting & Software
  • Entelar Group
  • One New Zealand
  • Vega Global

Collaboration

  • BayCom
  • Leaven
  • NTT
  • Spark


TECH INNOVATION

Tech Innovation recognises partners leveraging established and emerging solutions to enhance customer innovation levels, underpinned by deep levels of expertise and specialist services.

Cloud:

  • ASI Solutions
  • Assurity Consulting
  • Crayon
  • CyberCX
  • Datacom
  • Insight Enterprises
  • Kyndryl
  • Lancom Technologies
  • Leaven
  • Qrious
  • The Instillery
  • Volo


Security

  • Advantage
  • Datacom
  • DataMasque
  • netQ
  • Securecom
  • Softsource vBridge
  • The Instillery

Digital Transformation:

  • Datacom
  • Delta Insights
  • Devoli
  • ElementX
  • Lancom Technology
  • Leaven
  • PwC
  • Qrious
  • Softsource vBridge
  • Securecom

Emerging:

  • BayCom
  • Blacklock Security
  • CyberGrape
  • Leaven 
  • Softsource vBridge

Homegrown ISV

  • Atomic.io
  • Boxfish
  • DataMasque
  • Integration Fox
  • iViis

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

