Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023: and the finalists are…

Set for Wednesday 18 October, Innovation Awards 2023 will bring the channel together under the Reseller News roof at Cordis Auckland.

Reseller News is proud to announce the finalists of Innovation Awards in 2023, creating the largest celebration of ecosystem excellence in delivering transformative customer solutions across New Zealand.

Representing the entire Kiwi ecosystem, 206 finalists (60 individuals and 86 companies) represented from a pool of more than 225 nominations to make the shortlist from organisations spanning partner, start-up, telco, vendor and distributor businesses.

Aligned to the Reseller News approach of representing established and emerging technology providers in equal measure, Innovation Awards in 2023 stands tall as the leading forum for setting the industry benchmark for ecosystem excellence across New Zealand.



Reflective of a diverse technology network, finalists range from large-scale multinational consultancy firms to emerging start-ups, alongside leading system integrators, managed service providers and solution consultants, plus cloud specialists, independent software vendors, boutique agencies and application developers. This is in addition to channel-centric vendors, telecommunications providers and supply chain experts.

In 2023, Innovation Awards will honour the channel across eight categories, spanning Partner Innovation, Tech Innovation, New Zealand-wide Innovation, Start-up Innovation, Personal Innovation, Vendor Innovation, Distributor Innovation and Hall of Fame.

In addition to honouring winners, Reseller News also holds wider responsibility for ensuring as many credible technology providers are endorsed through this unique awards program, aligned to the collective goal of providing a platform upon which the ecosystem can shine across New Zealand.

Finalists will now be selected by an executive judging panel of business leaders from partner, vendor, telco and distributor organisations.

Reseller News congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.

PARTNER INNOVATION

Partner Innovation recognises customer innovation and excellence across the key market segments of Enterprise, Mid-Market and SMB, in addition to pioneering technology specialists and collaborative providers.

Enterprise:

CCL

BayCom

netQ

NTT

Qrious

Securecom

The Instillery

TIMG

Vega Global

Mid-Market:

BayCom

Delta Insights

Lexel Systems

Securecom

TIMG

SMB

BayCom

Both Brains

Entelar Group

iT360

Vega Global

Think Differently

BayCom

Boxfish

Circle Consulting & Software

Entelar Group

One New Zealand

Vega Global

Collaboration

BayCom

Leaven

NTT

Spark





TECH INNOVATION



Tech Innovation recognises partners leveraging established and emerging solutions to enhance customer innovation levels, underpinned by deep levels of expertise and specialist services.

Cloud:

ASI Solutions

Assurity Consulting

Crayon

CyberCX

Datacom

Insight Enterprises

Kyndryl

Lancom Technologies

Leaven

Qrious

The Instillery

Volo





Security

Advantage

Datacom

DataMasque

netQ

Securecom

Softsource vBridge

The Instillery

Digital Transformation:

Datacom

Delta Insights

Devoli

ElementX

Lancom Technology

Leaven

PwC

Qrious

Softsource vBridge

Securecom

Emerging:



BayCom

Blacklock Security

CyberGrape

Leaven

Softsource vBridge

Homegrown ISV

Atomic.io

Boxfish

DataMasque

Integration Fox

iViis

