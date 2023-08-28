Government slashes consultant and contractor spending as tax revenues fall short

Contractor spending to come below 11 percent of public service workforce spending to save $165 million a year.

Grant Robertson (Minister of Finance) Credit: Supplied

The government is directing public agencies to cut back spending on consultants and contractors to pre-COVID levels.

Finance minister Grant Robertson announced the cuts today saying in the face of a deteriorating global economy and tax revenue failing to meet Treasury’s forecasts, the government was requiring agencies to find permanent savings including through cutting back on contractors.

It is also reducing future budget allowances, trimming back some programmes and taking back underspends in search of $4 billion in overall savings.

The Public Service Commission’s main contractor and consultant measure is operating expenditure as a proportion of workforce spend. This was trending down before it spiked to 14.6 per cent during the pandemic, Robertson said.

The government today committed to getting contractor and consultant spending to below 11 percent of public service workforce spending to save about $165 million a year, an 18 per cent reduction on current spend.

“The government’s published accounts for the eleven months to the end of May showed that tax revenue was more than $2 billion behind where Treasury had forecast it to be at the Budget," Robertson said. "It should be noted that government spending was in line with forecasts during this period.

“Since May we have seen further deterioration in the global economy, particularly in China. This will continue to have a direct impact on the New Zealand economy, and it is important that the Government responds to meet our balanced and responsible fiscal goals."

The money would be treated as savings and would not be made available for any other new spending, Robertson said.

The economy is turning a corner, but inflation remains sticky," he said, "It is trending down but is doing so slower than we would like so we are doing our bit to help nudge it downwards faster.”



With big policy changes coming to an end along with the end of the COVID-19 response, the government was focusing on core services, Robertson said.

That meant there was room to reduce reliance on consultants and contractors and agencies were being directed to cut back consultant and contractor spending to pre-COVID levels.

“Public sector agencies are being required to trim one or two per cent off their existing baselines," Robertson said. "They have been directed to do this while protecting front line services."

As part of the measures, some further funding was being withdrawn, including part of the funding held in the Budget 2022 "Health Data and Digital – Foundations and Innovation" contingency.

Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ was taking a portfolio approach to its data and digital investment and it expected remaining contingency funds will be sufficient to deliver the programmes.

"The transformation of this work has taken longer than anticipated and savings can be afforded at this time due to phasing and reprogramming," a summary document (pdf) posted today said.