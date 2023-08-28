Research: NZ lags Australia in uptake and governance of AI

NZ business leaders trending towards support for AI, but are also conscious of its risks.

Justin Gray (Datacom) Credit: Datacom

Forty-eight per cent of New Zealand organisations report they currently use some form of AI, well behind the 72% adoption seen in Australia.

According to a new study by Datacom, sentiment among local business leaders is skewed favourably towards AI, with 47 per cent describing their personal views on AI as supportive while 35 per cent said they didn't know much about AI but were keen to learn more.

Just two per cent of business leaders said they were not interested in AI or didn't support it while 17 per cent said they knew about AI and were not interested in finding out more.

The survey covered 200 senior business leaders working in New Zealand organisations with over 100 employees.

“AI is not new but the hype around generative AI tools like ChatGPT and DALL-E has seen more widespread discussion about AI as a tool and the potential economic and productivity gains it could help achieve,” said Justin Gray, managing director of technology services at Datacom.

The survey also identified gaps in usage and legal guidelines for AI and in understanding the technology's security risks and implications.

Sixty per cent of business leaders said they did not feel well educated on the security risks of AI compared to 36 per cent who reported they were comfortable they understood the risks.

Policies around AI usage had been implemented by just 53 per cent of respondents, similar to levels seen in Australia.

While this figure arguably lines up with the 48 per cent of businesses that are using some form of AI, Datacom Group CIO and CISO Karl Wright said it overlooked the fact that employees were likely using publicly available online AI tools such as ChatGPT.

Therefore, organisations needed to set policies to manage risks around business data, IP and copyright.

“The use of AI needs to be carefully considered, monitored and governed with clear policies and guidelines in placed to ensure the risk to business are minimised," Wright said.

It almost required the same approach as cybersecurity, with clear policies and procedures to minimise risk, training for employees and users to ensure they are protecting data and regular audits, Wright said.

In June, NZ's Privacy Commissioner encouraged local organisations to "pause and reflect" before adopting AI.



However, only 24 per cent of respondents said they had legal guidelines in place for the use of AI and just 13 per cent had audit assurance and governance frameworks.

It appears NZ is lagging Australia on those fronts as well. Forty per cent of Australian leaders reported their organisations had legal guidelines in place for use of AI and 39% had audit assurance and governance frameworks.

Organisations with “targets for use” – specific use cases or strategies around what they hoped to achieve using AI – were even lower with just nine per cent having such guidelines in place.

Datacom’s associate director future and insights Tracey Cotter-Martin said the most common questions her team heard from customers focused on the purpose of AI and how businesses should be using it.

“We want people to understand that AI shouldn’t be viewed as something that sits outside your business or as a tech add-on," Cotter-Martin said.

Rather, how AI was applied and its purpose should be determined by business goals.

"AI has incredible optimisation capability that can be used to supercharge your strategy by introducing pace, creating adaptability, allowing you to identify differentiation opportunities or to pinpoint risk, but it is only effective if you understand the problem you are trying to solve," she said.

"AI can't define your problem statement for you.”

Cotter-Martin said some of the basic applications of generative AI that have been in use for years, such as chatbots, show the opportunity for AI to create optimised experiences.

“As AI becomes more adaptive, more intuitive, we need to focus on how to apply its potential in meaningful ways that are in line with the ambitions we have for our businesses and for our communities.”

Eighty-two per cent of respondents said government needed to introduce specific legislation relating to the use of AI within government and/or the public sector.

However, any legislation also needed to be progressive and "able to adapt at speed”, Wright said.

The respondents biggest concerns around AI use were security (75%) and safety (73%), with safety concerns including “uncertainty around control or loss of control of AI”.

Other areas of concern around AI use included ethics (53%), bias (50%) and unemployment (36%).

Respondents saw the greatest potential risks for society in the application of AI in advertising and marketing (20%), administrative services (15%) financial services (17%) and healthcare (9%).

81 per cent of business leaders said they believed the integration of AI within New Zealand businesses would affect operations and workplace structures.

The Datacom-commissioned survey was conducted in July by Curia Market Research.