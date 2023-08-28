Mighty Ape targets high-end with Mighty Mobile service on One NZ's network

Gracie MacKinlay (Mighty Ape) and Jason Paris (One NZ) Credit: Supplied

Online retailer Mighty Ape has teamed with One NZ to launch Mighty Mobile, a new mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) challenger.

Operating on the One NZ network, Mighty Mobile said it would be the only prepay provider to offer consumers unlimited maximum speed data over One NZ’s network while allowing hot spotting.

Kogan itself has been offering a One NZ-based MVNO service since 2020, the same year it bought Mighty Ape for A$122 million. However, Mighty Mobile offered a different value proposition, according to Mighty Ape CEO Gracie MacKinlay.

"Kogan Mobile offers prepaid phone plans to budget conscious consumers whereas Mighty Mobile is targeted at those who use and consume a lot of data from gaming, watching social media and online content," she said.

"We believe there is space in the market for both types of phone plans."

Kiwis were looking for better ways to stay connected, MacKinlay said.

Extending into the telco market with Mighty Mobile provided an "unbeatable" prepaid mobile experience as well as a competitive edge against what was already on offer, she said.

"Through our plans, Kiwis get to experience the stress-free luxury of unlimited data at great prices, all the while enjoying the excellent coverage through One NZ’s network," MacKinlay said.

Mighty Mobile is introducing three unlimited data prepay plans: Fast, Faster, and Fastest - each with monthly and 365 day options and available from 30th August.

The plans include unlimited standard calls and texts to New Zealand and Australian numbers from within New Zealand.

The Fast and Faster plans provide unlimited data at speeds up to 10Mbit/s and 50Mbit/s respectively, and the Fastest plans provide unlimited data with no capped maximum speed.



Mighty Ape said easy set-up, no excess usage charges and a tri-fit SIM card, completed a competitive alternative for Kiwi consumers.

One NZ CEO Jason Paris said he was delighted to partner with Mighty Ape, to offer more choice for consumers.

Established in 2008, online retailer Mighty Ape has grown to serve over 700,000 customers a year.

Last week, ASX-listed parent Kogan reported a 31.9% group revenue decline for the year to 30 June 2023 as A$718.5 million in 2022 revenue fell to A$489.5 million in 2023.

Kogan attributed the decline to soft market conditions caused by cost of living pressures and interest rate rises.



A loss of A$25.4 million was, however, an improvement from a A$35.5 million loss in 2022.

Kogan's NZ revenue bucked that trend and grew slightly from A$32.1 million to A$33.9 million for the year.

Mighty Ape's NZ revenue fell from A$141.6 million to A$140 million while its Australian sales fell from A$21.9 million to A$14.8 million.