Menu
More developers are using the Rust language

More developers are using the Rust language

2022 State of Rust Survey finds that Rust language usage continues to grow, though some developers find the language difficult and worry that it will become too complex.

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Rust language usage is increasing, but developers who identify as former Rust users cited difficulty as their primary reason for staying away, according to the recently released 2022 State of Rust Survey.

More developers are using Rust than ever before, with more than 90% of the respondents to the annual survey identifying as Rust users, with 47% of those using Rust daily (an increase of 4% from 2021). The 2022 State of Rust Survey was conducted in December 2022, attracting 9,433 survey completions. The results were released August 7. This was the sixth year the survey had been conducted.

The December 2022 survey also found that 30% of Rust users can write simple programs in the language, 27% can write production-ready code, and 42% consider themselves productive using Rust. Among former Rust users—a minority of respondents—30% cited difficulty as the primary reason for giving up the language, while nearly 47% cited factors outside their control.

Other factors cited by the developers no longer using Rust were preference for another language, missing libraries, and Rust not helping to achieve their goals. Developers not identifying as Rust users cited difficulty, factors outside their control, and preference for another language as reasons for not using the language.

Other results from the 2022 State of Rust Survey:

  • 29.7% stated they use Rust for the majority of coding work at their workplace, a 51.8% rise compared to the prior year.
  • Reasons for using Rust included the perceived ability to write “bug-free software,” performance characteristics, and security and safety guarantees.
  • The main worries for the future of Rust included concerns about the language becoming too complex (38%) and concerns that developers and maintainers behind Rust were not properly supported (26%). But 34% were not worried at all about the future of Rust.
  • The top five countries represented in the survey were the United States (25%), Germany (12%), China (7%), the United Kingdom (6%), and France (5%).

Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

​Partners, distributors and vendors came together in the pursuit golfing glory as the EDGE Cup returned in style at the iconic Twin Waters Golf Club on Sunshine Coast, in association with HP.

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP
Show Comments
 