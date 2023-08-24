Neat ramps up A/NZ channel efforts

Niko Walraven (Neat) Credit: Neat

Norwegian video technology vendor Neat has ramped up its efforts in the A/NZ market through promoting Niko Walraven as its regional director in APAC.

Walraven is now based in Australia and will focus on accelerating growth in Australia and New Zealand, in addition to overseeing other Neat territories including India, Southeast Asia, South Korea and Japan. Walraven has been with Neat since 2021, initially joining as the regional director for Asia.

Neat plans to expand its A/NZ channel ecosystem to meet a surge in customer demand for its Zoom and Microsoft Teams enabled solutions as well as adding more bench strength in mission critical areas including channel partner education, training, and sales support.

This will encompass all partners from small businesses right through to distributors.

“The collaboration market is evolving and so too is our channel network,” Walraven said. “Today our partner network also includes architects, business consultants and workspace designers in addition to systems integrators and resellers.

“By streamlining how we work with partners and investing in smarter tools and training, we are in a stronger position to move fast, accelerating partner growth opportunities. This means delivering the right solutions that will maximise our end customers investment in Neat devices.”

Neat’s newly released App Hub, which will be available in the first quarter of 2024, makes third-party business and entertainment applications such as Slack, Miro, Robin and more available on Neat devices.

The App Hub will be available through Neat Pulse, a cloud-based subscription offering that gives IT administrators complete and centralised control over the deployment and makes it simple and predictable to manage.

“Neat’s new App Hub goes beyond what any video hardware provider has previously done. We provide a selection of curated applications designed to deliver consistent specialised experiences across your Neat devices and various workspaces,” he said.

“Now you can run a range of business and entertainment apps on any of your Neat devices or deploy Microsoft Teams or Zoom. This ups the ante in accelerating teamwork, unleashing creativity, and enhancing productivity,” Walraven explains.