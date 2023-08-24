Menu
Neat ramps up A/NZ channel efforts

Neat ramps up A/NZ channel efforts

Promotes Niko Walraven to lead the region.

Julia Talevski Julia Talevski (ARN)
Comments
Niko Walraven (Neat)

Niko Walraven (Neat)

Credit: Neat

Norwegian video technology vendor Neat has ramped up its efforts in the A/NZ market through promoting Niko Walraven as its regional director in APAC.

Walraven is now based in Australia and will focus on accelerating growth in Australia and New Zealand, in addition to overseeing other Neat territories including India, Southeast Asia, South Korea and Japan. Walraven has been with Neat since 2021, initially joining as the regional director for Asia.

Neat plans to expand its A/NZ channel ecosystem to meet a surge in customer demand for its Zoom and Microsoft Teams enabled solutions as well as adding more bench strength in mission critical areas including channel partner education, training, and sales support.

 This will encompass all partners from small businesses right through to distributors.

“The collaboration market is evolving and so too is our channel network,” Walraven said. “Today our partner network also includes architects, business consultants and workspace designers in addition to systems integrators and resellers. 

“By streamlining how we work with partners and investing in smarter tools and training, we are in a stronger position to move fast, accelerating partner growth opportunities. This means delivering the right solutions that will maximise our end customers investment in Neat devices.”

Neat’s newly released App Hub, which will be available in the first quarter of 2024, makes third-party business and entertainment applications such as Slack, Miro, Robin and more available on Neat devices.

The App Hub will be available through Neat Pulse, a cloud-based subscription offering that gives IT administrators complete and centralised control over the deployment and makes it simple and predictable to manage.

“Neat’s new App Hub goes beyond what any video hardware provider has previously done. We provide a selection of curated applications designed to deliver consistent specialised experiences across your Neat devices and various workspaces,” he said. 

“Now you can run a range of business and entertainment apps on any of your Neat devices or deploy Microsoft Teams or Zoom. This ups the ante in accelerating teamwork, unleashing creativity, and enhancing productivity,” Walraven explains.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Neat

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

​Partners, distributors and vendors came together in the pursuit golfing glory as the EDGE Cup returned in style at the iconic Twin Waters Golf Club on Sunshine Coast, in association with HP.

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP
EDGE 2023: Partner investment priorities and insights

EDGE 2023: Partner investment priorities and insights

​EDGE Research -- commissioned by ARN and delivered in partnership with Tech Research Asia -- outlined the key customer outsourcing priorities ahead in Australia, counterbalanced by a deep-dive into evolving partner strategies linked to new logo acquisition, revenue and profit forecasts plus ongoing talent challenges. A host of panel sessions with partners and CIOs further emphasised and validated research points.

EDGE 2023: Partner investment priorities and insights
Show Comments
 