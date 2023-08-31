NZ Defence Force to establish hardware and support panel

A tender is expected early in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Credit: Supplied

The NZ Defence Force has notified suppliers it intends to establish its own panel contract for the supply of core IT hardware and support services.

"The panel members will supply core server, security and network equipment, including associated components, warranties and support services as required, as part of a supplier panel," a future procurement opportunity notice said.

The Defence Force said it intended, indicatively, to go to market early in the fourth quarter of 2023 and to have the new panel finalised late in the first quarter of 2024.

"As the current all-of-government panel contract does not cover the scope of the ICT hardware which NZDF is seeking to procure, it intended that the proposed panel will supplement these agreements, a Defence Force spokesperson told Reseller News.

Last September, Ombudsman Peter Boshier took issues with NZ Defence Force's compliance with the Official Information Act, in part stemming from what appeared to be a persistent hardware failure.

"The NZDF has been experiencing technical issues with its website since late July 2020 when a hardware failure at one of the agency’s data centres caused the website to go offline," Boshier wrote in a report.

In 2020, the NZDF told the NZ Herald the hardware failure affected storage at one of its data centres, taking the NZDF, Navy, Army and Air Force websites down.

"We have been working alongside the manufacturer on the problem," an NZDF spokesperson said.



Last month, the Defence Force sounded the market in preparation for a shift to SAP S/4HANA as part of a programme dubbed "Future ERP".

"Future ERP is a transformational programme designed to define, design and implement modern enterprise resource planning (ERP) processes, systems and practices in pursuit of NZDF’s strategic objectives and aspirations," the force said in a future procurement opportunity notice.

The market sounding was being conducted ahead of the development of a business case for the investment required.