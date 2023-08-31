Menu
NZ Defence Force to establish hardware and support panel

NZ Defence Force to establish hardware and support panel

A tender is expected early in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Supplied

The NZ Defence Force has notified suppliers it intends to establish its own panel contract for the supply of core IT hardware and support services. 

"The panel members will supply core server, security and network equipment, including associated components, warranties and support services as required, as part of a supplier panel," a future procurement opportunity notice said. 

The Defence Force said it intended, indicatively, to go to market early in the fourth quarter of 2023 and to have the new panel finalised late in the first quarter of 2024. 

"As the current all-of-government panel contract does not cover the scope of the ICT hardware which NZDF is seeking to procure, it intended that the proposed panel will supplement these agreements, a Defence Force spokesperson told Reseller News

Last September, Ombudsman Peter Boshier took issues with NZ Defence Force's compliance with the Official Information Act, in part stemming from what appeared to be a persistent hardware failure. 

"The NZDF has been experiencing technical issues with its website since late July 2020 when a hardware failure at one of the agency’s data centres caused the website to go offline," Boshier wrote in a report. 

In 2020, the NZDF told the NZ Herald the hardware failure affected storage at one of its data centres, taking the NZDF, Navy, Army and Air Force websites down. 

"We have been working alongside the manufacturer on the problem," an NZDF spokesperson said. 

Last month, the Defence Force sounded the market in preparation for a shift to SAP S/4HANA as part of a programme dubbed "Future ERP". 

"Future ERP is a transformational programme designed to define, design and implement modern enterprise resource planning (ERP) processes, systems and practices in pursuit of NZDF’s strategic objectives and aspirations," the force said in a future procurement opportunity notice. 

The market sounding was being conducted ahead of the development of a business case for the investment required. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags procurementhardwaresupplier panelnz defence forcehardware support

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband

​Partners, vendors and distributors reconnected during a number of social gatherings during EDGE 2023. The first evening saw the channel congregate for a welcome party, while the main conference area proved to be the perfect spot for a dinner on a cool final night enhanced with drummers and a fire twirler. Sponsored by Aussie Broadband.

EDGE 2023: Drummers and fire twirling bring channel together by Aussie Broadband
EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

​Partners, distributors and vendors came together in the pursuit golfing glory as the EDGE Cup returned in style at the iconic Twin Waters Golf Club on Sunshine Coast, in association with HP.

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP
Show Comments
 