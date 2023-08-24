Menu
Cloud dominates NZ transformation agendas but challenges remain

A new report from Spark-owned CCL charts the transformation plans of NZ organisations.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Richard Adams (CCL)

Credit: Supplied

The vast majority of New Zealand organisations, at 88 per cent, rate cloud as extremely or moderately important to their future strategies, a new report has found.

This is according to the second edition of Spark-owned CCL's "State of New Zealand Cloud Transformation" research, which was an increase of 6 per cent since the first edition was released last year.

Many organisations remain tentative about adopting cloud technology, however, due to a lack of resources and expertise (31 per cent) and concerns regarding cloud spend (30 per cent) and cloud migration (27 per cent), the research indicated.

Additionally, incompatibility with existing technologies was cited as a barrier to adoption by 24 per cent of the 476 decision makers surveyed.

CCL launched the second edition of its research on 24 August to delve deeper into the future opportunities enabled by cloud and the complexities New Zealand organisations face on their cloud journeys.

Interestingly, participants didn’t consider themselves as mature as they did last year. 

"The rapid emergence of new technologies in the cloud space may have shifted their perception of what is considered advanced," the report said. "What was once deemed cutting-edge may now be overshadowed by even more innovative solutions and cloud deployments."

Private cloud is the dominant cloud model in New Zealand (40 per cent), but hybrid and multicloud models are a priority for the future. More than a third of respondents, at 37 per cent, indicated these models were their preferred future cloud model, compared to 32 per cent for private cloud and 28 per cent for public cloud. 

Organisations are looking to hybrid cloud to deliver flexibility and scalability, cost savings, enhanced performance and reliability, as well as improved security and data privacy, utilising the range of features available in cloud platforms.

However, a key benefit already being realised by 49 per cent of users of hybrid or multicloud architectures was improved integration between clouds.

Sustainability was also found to be a rapidly growing consideration for IT decision-makers, with 83 per cent of respondents recognising the importance of sustainability when it comes to cloud adoption – an increase of 13 per cent from the 2022 edition of the report. 

A sense of urgency to help combat the impacts of climate change and reduce emissions has prompted businesses and government agencies to prioritise environmentally responsible practices. 

“The findings from this year’s report demonstrate that cloud technologies are not a binary choice for New Zealand businesses," said CCL CEO Richard Adams.

"New Zealand business leaders are focused on finding the optimal mix of public, private and hybrid cloud options to achieve their business objectives and greater productivity gains in an increasingly tough inflationary environment."

Organisations were making pragmatic decisions about their cloud and technology bets, balancing making the most out of their existing investments, while looking at the role cloud could play in future, Adams said.

“The large-scale shift to hybrid ways of working continues to support further cloud adoption and is also the leading driver of the adoption of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things," he said. 

"We see huge potential for cloud and emerging technologies to support New Zealand businesses to become more productive and sustainable."

The report also signaled increased interest in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, edge computing and the internet of things as a further driver for cloud adoption.

Three quarters of respondents indicated they had adopted some form of emerging technology. 

"Today we have customers wanting to take advantage of these services – such as computer vision – to simplify and automate core business tasks," Adams added.

The report reinforced that the shortage of skilled cloud professionals remained a significant hurdle to adoption, with nearly a third of organisations citing a lack of in-house expertise and resources as a barrier.

CCL launched a managed hybrid cloud service, CloudIQ, last month, in an aim to deliver a managed cloud service allowing customers to use different clouds for different workloads, while still being able to obtain a single view and level of orchestration across them all. 


