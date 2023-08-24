Menu
Microsoft launches native integration for Python in Excel

Microsoft launches native integration for Python in Excel

With native Python integration with Excel, users will be able to use the new “PY” function to input Python code directly into Excel cells.

Anirban Ghoshal Anirban Ghoshal (Computerworld (US))
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Microsoft has partnered with programming language repository provider, Anaconda, to allow Python code to run in Excel without any additional setup. The move is designed to help data practitioners use data inside the application for data analytics and machine learning.

“With Python in Excel, you can type Python directly into a cell, the Python calculations run in the Microsoft Cloud, and your results are returned to the worksheet, including plots and visualisations,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

The announcement from Microsoft assumes significance as a majority of enterprise data globally is still stored in Excel sheets and data practitioners often find it difficult to use Python within Excel without adds-ons, or additional setups.

Several attempts have been made to make it easier to use Python code within Microsoft Excel. In 2014, Zoomer Analytics developed Xlwings, a BSD-licensed Python library that connects to Excel and allows Excel spreadsheets and Python applications to interact directly.

In 2017, Continuum Analytics, makers of Anaconda, released Anaconda Fusion, a system for connecting the enterprise-grade version of Anaconda with Microsoft Excel 2016 and higher versions. With this integration, data scientists could expose their work to Excel users with Python code and data available in Jupyter notebooks.   

Other paid add-ons such as PyXLL can also help integrate Python into Excel.

However, with native Python integration with Excel, users will be able to use the new “PY” function to input Python code directly into Excel cells and perform tasks such as data cleaning, predictive analytics, and machine learning due to support from tools such as formulas, PivotTables, and Excel Charts, the company said.

“Using Excel’s built-in connectors and Power Query, users can easily bring external data into Python in Excel workflows,” it added.

Enterprises will be able to make use of Python libraries such as scikit-learn and statsmodels to apply popular machine learning, predictive analytics, and forecasting techniques including regression analysis and time series modeling, Microsoft said.

Python in Excel, which is currently in public preview, is available to users running Beta Channel on Windows, the company said, adding that the feature will first roll out to Excel for Windows, starting with build 16.0.16818.20000, and then to other operating systems.

To use Python in Excel, users will have to join the Microsoft 365 Insider Program.

“While in Preview, Python in Excel will be included with your Microsoft 365 subscription. After the Preview, some functionality will be restricted without a paid license,” the company said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags ExcelMicrosoftpython

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo

EDGE delegates had the chance to unwind and were treated to drinks and canapes with a cruise on the Catalina Noosa. The experience offers unrivalled access to the pristine Noosa River in association with GoTo.

EDGE 2023: Channel cruises on Catalina Noosa with GoTo
EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP

​Partners, distributors and vendors came together in the pursuit golfing glory as the EDGE Cup returned in style at the iconic Twin Waters Golf Club on Sunshine Coast, in association with HP.

EDGE 2023: Channel chases glory as EDGE Cup returns with HP
EDGE 2023: Partner investment priorities and insights

EDGE 2023: Partner investment priorities and insights

​EDGE Research -- commissioned by ARN and delivered in partnership with Tech Research Asia -- outlined the key customer outsourcing priorities ahead in Australia, counterbalanced by a deep-dive into evolving partner strategies linked to new logo acquisition, revenue and profit forecasts plus ongoing talent challenges. A host of panel sessions with partners and CIOs further emphasised and validated research points.

EDGE 2023: Partner investment priorities and insights
Show Comments
 