Menu
IBM Watsonx to use generative AI to translate COBOL code into Java

IBM Watsonx to use generative AI to translate COBOL code into Java

The product is targeted at modernising mainframe applications, running on IBM Z systems, as the number of COBOL developers starts to dwindle.

Anirban Ghoshal Anirban Ghoshal (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

In a bid to help enterprises running IBM Z systems modernise their applications, IBM is expanding the abilities of its generative AI based Watson Code Assistant to include COBOL code translation into Java. 

The Big Blue claims that the introduction of the new capability is expected to counter the dwindling numbers of COBOL-proficient developers and challenges currently faced in the accelerated development of applications for mainframe systems.

Based on the IBM Code Assistant that was previewed in May, the new product, dubbed Watsonx Code Assistant for Z, uses Watsonx.ai’s code foundational model to generate new Java code to run on the Z operating system.

“Watsonx Code Assistant for Z is being engineered to feature automated code refactoring capabilities that can extract business services from a monolithic COBOL application,” an IBM spokesperson said in a demo video.  

Code refactoring is the process of converting code into a new programming language without changing its nature, behavior, or output.

Before refactoring the code, developers will have to use the application discovery and delivery intelligence tool (ADDI), which is currently under development, to understand the target application dependencies and generate a metadata repository, IBM said.

A separate IBM tool has to be used to open the workbook and extract the COBOL code for a particular business service before being converted to Java, the company added.  

“The current prototype from Watsonx Code Assistant for Z analyses both the COBOL code and the data structures of the extracted business service to generate the Java classes,” the spokesperson said.

Once the Java code is generated, the output can be compared with the output of the COBOL code before deployment, IBM said, adding that a developer can enhance or modify the new code at any point during the process.

Tools including ADDI will be offered with the new Watsonx Code Assistant for Z when it will be made generally available later this year with additional capabilities, the spokesperson said.

IBM is already working on using the Watson Code Assistant for generating content for its Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform.

This is expected to enable developers to write Ansible Playbooks with AI-generated recommendations, it said.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags IBM Watson

Events

Reseller News Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in New Zealand.

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

EDGE 2023: Partner investment priorities and insights

EDGE 2023: Partner investment priorities and insights

​EDGE Research -- commissioned by ARN and delivered in partnership with Tech Research Asia -- outlined the key customer outsourcing priorities ahead in Australia, counterbalanced by a deep-dive into evolving partner strategies linked to new logo acquisition, revenue and profit forecasts plus ongoing talent challenges. A host of panel sessions with partners and CIOs further emphasised and validated research points.

EDGE 2023: Partner investment priorities and insights
EDGE 2023: Connections strengthened at Sola Sunset dinner

EDGE 2023: Connections strengthened at Sola Sunset dinner

​The industry came together at Sola for a sunset dinner at EDGE 2023, as networking and deals flowed throughout the evening following a jam-packed agenda of content and networking.

EDGE 2023: Connections strengthened at Sola Sunset dinner
EDGE 2023: Balancing partner alignment to customer priorities

EDGE 2023: Balancing partner alignment to customer priorities

A power-packed line-up of CIOs and technology executives outlined the new demands set to be placed on partners in the months ahead, housing a blend of iconic global and local brands. The channel received first-hand guidance regarding customer priorities in 2023 and beyond, featuring dedicated EDGE Research delivered by Tech Research Asia’s Mark Iles that outlined if customers and partners are aligned. This was supported by unique M&A data outlining the buying and selling priorities of the partner ecosystem locally, showcasing valuation best practice and sustainable exit approaches. This was in addition to a series of customer panels, Thought Leader and Influencer breakout sessions.​

EDGE 2023: Balancing partner alignment to customer priorities
Show Comments
 