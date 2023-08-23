Menu
Concentrate wins HubSpot award for Squiz rollout

Concentrate wins HubSpot award for Squiz rollout

Trans-Tasman project accelerates sales and marketing at Sydney-based Squiz

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Owen Scott (Concentrate)

Owen Scott (Concentrate)

Credit: Supplied

Christchurch-based Concentrate is a winner in the platform migration excellence category of HubSpot’s semi-annual Impact Awards.  

The awards recognise members of CRM platform company HubSpot's solutions partner programme who go "above and beyond" to help their customers grow. 

Concentrate's winning submission was a case study centred around Squiz, a global digital experience company headquartered in Sydney.

The project involved migrating Squiz from a collection of poorly functioning sales and marketing technologies to HubSpot.

Brian Garvey, VP of HubSpot's solutions partner programme, said HubSpot's mission was to help customers "grow better". 

"Through their hard work and unwavering commitment to customers, Concentrate has helped set important standards for the industry," Garvey said. 

The Impact Awards are given on a semi-annual basis in four categories: product excellence, platform excellence, technical expertise and platform migration excellence. 

HubSpot also makes five annual awards that recognise partner achievements across the year: global partner of the year, partner of the year, rookie of the year, customer first and global diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging award. 

"Squiz had the foresight to see that HubSpot was a CRM platform that would better enable their global growth," said Concentrate's managing director, Owen Scott. "Our job was to get that migration moving. 

"The results in terms of accelerating Squiz's marketing and sales has been exciting to see."

In 2020, Auckland-based Hype & Dexter was named HubSpot's the top partner for the APAC region and number seven globally for agencies providing software to the marketing industry for sales, service and marketing automation.


