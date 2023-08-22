Tasman District Council taps Assurity Consulting to support digital renewal

Council has rolled out new HR and payroll systems and is now moving on core council applications.

Assurity Consulting has been appointed strategic test partner by Tasman District Council in the north of the South Island.

The council is aiming to enhance its testing capabilities and ensure successful project outcomes during the implementation of new digital business systems and solutions.

Through a procurement process, the council sought to identify a partner capable of bolstering its testing capabilities while facilitating the achievement of "seamless" digital change.

In addition to delivering comprehensive test and assurance services, Assurity will also provide support through its business analysis services for key projects modernising the council's digital landscape and enabling improved and expanded citizen services.

Steve Mitchell, CEO of Assurity Consulting, said the firm would work with the council to develop comprehensive testing strategies, ensure the quality of digital systems and solutions and support the Tasman District's broader goals of enhancing efficiency and improving service delivery to the community.



"I had been impressed by the team through every interaction so far and am confident they have the relevant experience, knowledge, and resources to support us on our digital transformation journey," said Tasman District Council practice lead for digital programmes Val Aull.

The council's digital improvement programme has an overall budget of $12.2 million of which $5 million had been spent by early August, according to council records.

Tasman District Council was implementing new HR software called Jemini from Fusion 5 and payroll software from Affinity earlier this year as it was preparing to go to market for core council applications as part of its digital innovation programme.

Fifty-eight internal database applications were also being moved to the cloud in six groups with 12 of these competed by March. That transition was expected to be completed in the first half of 2024.

Virtual servers were also being moved out of the council's in-house data centre to the vBridge Cloud in Auckland.



A meeting agenda from earlier this month showed various elements of the programme rated either amber or green on the red/amber/green (RAG) status scale. The first payroll run under the new system in July was successful but closure was delayed by two weeks to complete final integrations.

Migrations to Azure and vBridge, which were due to be complete in June, were now expected in October.

The innovation programme, while coming to the end of its first workstream (IS operating model change), was also dependent on the delivery of successful business change.

An ERP replacement programme, dubbed Harakeke, was "progressing as planned", the agenda said.

Following vendor workshops in June and July, a recommendation report had been submitted for approval by the programme's governance board on 3 August. Vendors were expected to be shortlisted before December and a contract to be in place by April 2024.