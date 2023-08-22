SAP crowns top contributing partners in Best Run Awards 2023

Six out of 10 of the awards involved work performed by partners.

Damien Bueno (SAP) Credit: SAP

SAP SE has acknowledged some of its top partners that were involved with award-winning projects as part of its Best Run Awards for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ).



The awards are open to customers and partners that utilise SAP technology, with an emphasis placed on “new ways of thinking, disruptive uses cases, and the deployment of technologies that sets the benchmark for their industry and makes the world run better”.

Within the 10 recipients receiving awards this year, six involved work performed by partners.

The SAP Intelligent Spend & Business Networks award was won by Queensland Transport and Main Roads, which involved Atturra in the first wave of its Source to Pay procurement system, while consultancies PwC and EY contributed to the second wave.

New Zealand-based Ballance Agri-Nutrients won the SAP Data & Analytics award, with involvement from Accenture to enhance its supply chain.

Fortescue Metals Group scored the SAP Business Process Transformation award with help from IronField, which saw the implementation of SAP Signavio via the deployment of over 600 processes.

The SAP Digital Supply Chain award went to Fonterra, which saw GoSCM implement SAP IBP, while HCLTech was brought on to prove implementation for data services, time series and order-based integration, ODATA services for APIs configuration, SDI setup and RTI.

Bourne Digital shared the limelight with HomeMade for the SAP Next Gen Innovator Award, with the partner applying design thinking to deploy a self-service portal solution.

Capping off the partner-associated award wins was the SAP Industry Disruptor category, which went to CITIC Pacific Mining with help from DalRae Solutions to create a fit-for purpose solution to provide its workforce with compliance documentation sharing features.

“The breadth and scale of this year’s award nominations is a testament to continued innovation among our customers and partners across Australia and New Zealand, said Damien Bueno, president and managing director of SAP for A/NZ.

“At a time when organisations are facing economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and ongoing supply chain challenges being able to react quickly to change is critical to their success. This year’s nominations demonstrate the critical role that technology has in helping our customers achieve their business goals and enable future growth by delivering meaningful business results, customer and employee experience and community impact.

“Thank you to those who reviewed the entries and congratulations to all of this year’s winners, we look forward to continuing to work together to drive continued growth in 2024.”

Of all the partners were involved with winning projects, PwC was the only one to be associated with a winner two years in a row, with it being associated with the Best Run SAP Intelligent ERP - Business Process Transformation last year, which went to the NSW Department of Customer Service.