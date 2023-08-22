Menu
iT360 collects Spark's top partner award

iT360 aligned itself with Spark's different geographic business hubs.

Auckland-based iT360 has collected Spark's award for its top ICT partner of the year at the company's 2023 SME Te Taumata Awards. 

Presented by Spark consumer and SME customer director Greg Clark and SME channel delivery unit lead Sam Thumath last week, the award recognised iT360's ability to translate customer insights into actionable strategies – transforming how businesses both interact with and were empowered by Spark partner solutions.

iT360 also built stronger working relations with aligned hubs during the year, Spark told Reseller News.

 Spark said its IT partner community had done good mahi in challenging times.  

"Partner success is very dependent on the Spark Business Hub they are aligned to, and every hub and region is unique – in customer demographics, location and business influences, which can impact its SME customer needs and wants in various ways," Spark said. 

On LinkedIn, iT360 said its team was "beyond thrilled" to announce the honour, which was accepted by general manager Callum Galloway.

"It's a testament to our hard-working team and our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality IT solutions for our clients," the company posted.

Originally a managed service provider, iT360 has broadened its offering into areas such as security, strategy and innovation over the years. 

It first developed a relationship with Spark's business hubs in Auckland, becoming an official Spark IT partner for the North Shore and Waitakere as well as Northland.

This enabled Spark business customers in those areas to access IT services and to tie that into their existing Spark relationship and billing.

In 2021, in a further development of the partnership, iT360 expanded into Taranaki


Tags managed services providerssparkIT360MSPawards IT service provider

